PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sherrard withstands Orion effort

ORION — One week after moving back into a share of the Three Rivers West Division lead, the Sherrard High School girls' basketball squad anticipated another challenging conference road trip.

Traveling to face an Orion High School team they topped by 32 points in early December, the Tigers were correct to assume that Thursday night's matchup would be an entirely different animal from the first meeting.

Sherrard worked its way to an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter and had to hold off one final surge by the Chargers before putting the finishing touches on a 45-37 victory.

"They're a good team that plays hard," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said of the Chargers (10-13, 3-5). "Playing on the road in this conference, you've got to work hard for things. You've got to come up and come ready."

The Tigers (15-6, 7-1) passed their previous TRAC West road test with flying colors, scoring a 50-36 win at Monmouth-Roseville that put them back into a tie for the league lead after a 70-59 loss at Morrison on Jan. 9.

"We played with great energy at Monmouth-Roseville," said Swanson. "We've got to figure out how to do that consistently."

For its part, Orion got plenty of energy from playing on its home court, especially down the stretch when it tried to battle back after falling behind 43-32 with just over two minutes left in regulation.

Miriam Clarke buried a 3-pointer to get the hosts back within single digits, then came up with a steal and fed freshman standout Kamryn Brown (a game-high 16 points) for a bucket to make it a six-point game with just under 90 seconds left.

"I believe in moral victories, or at least the idea of moral victories," said Orion coach Rick Cline. "You look at where this team has been the last few years, with back-to-back three-win seasons, and the way they played tonight. The girls feel that they've done the work and have become more competitive.

"You get competitive, and the winning will follow. Tonight, we established a game plan and stuck to our guns, and we rode it to a more competitive finish."

In addition to Brown's 16 points and five rebounds, the Chargers got 10 points from Jennie Abbott and six rebounds apiece from Madeline Nightingale and Adah Swanson.

However, Sherrard countered with solid outside shooting from the senior duo of forward Kyla Elsbury (15 points, three 3-pointers) and guard Addison Pickens (14 points, two 3-pointers).

"Addison and I have been a good combo," said Elsbury. "One of the things that sets our team apart is that we have the posts and the people who can make the outside shots."

After Elsbury scored seven first-quarter points to help the Tigers overcome a pair of early deficits and go up 15-13 after one, Pickens took the baton and tallied seven points in the second period as the Tigers led by as much as nine, going up 26-19 at halftime.

"We knew they'd come in and play a lot harder and want to beat us," Pickens said. "After halftime, we had to step it up, and we came out pretty good. It helped that we were knocking down our shots."

Augmented by the post play of senior forward Olivia Meskan (13 rebounds, eight points), Sherrard weathered a third-quarter Orion run that allowed the Chargers close a 10-point gap to 31-28 on a Brown 3-pointer with just under a minute on the clock.

"Every single team we play in the conference is going to be tougher the second time around," said Elsbury. "We've got the target on our back; everyone wants to beat us. The big thing we talk about recently is toughness. We know we're going to get everyone's best game."