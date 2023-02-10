Class 2A Mercer County Regional

Saturday: No. 11 Rockridge at No. 8 Orion, 1 p.m.

FYI: This will be the fourth meeting between the teams, rivals in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. The Chargers (15-16) topped the Rockets (3-20) in their second game of the season, posting a 37-25 win on Nov. 15 at the Ridgewood/ROWVA-Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament; in TRAC West play, Orion prevailed 34-29 at home on Nov. 28, then took the rematch 42-25 on Jan. 9. ... The winner meets top-seeded Sherrard Tuesday evening at 6 in Aledo.

Class 2A West Carroll Regional

Saturday: No. 10 Riverdale at No. 9 Erie-Prophetstown, 1 p.m.; No. 12 West Carroll at No. 6 Rock Falls, 3 p.m.

FYI: Erie-Prophetstown (11-15) met its Three Rivers West rivals from Riverdale twice in conference play and split those two meetings. The Rams (5-22) edgied the Panthers 41-40 on Jan. 5. E-P evened the season with a 39-25 road win in its regular-season finale this past Monday, but the earlier loss cost it a shot at outright third place in the TRAC West as the Panthers went 4-8 and tied Orion for third. ... West Carroll (6-22) will face Rock Falls (17-13) for the first time this season. ... Either E-P or Riverdale face No. 2 Stillman Valley Tuesday at 6 p.m., with the West Carroll/Rock Falls winner drawing No. 3 Alleman in the 7:30 p.m. Tuesday semifinal.

Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional

Saturday: No. 10 Kewanee at No. 5 Spring Valley Hall, 1 p.m.

FYI: Rivals in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division, the Kewanee Boilermakers (9-22) and the Hall Red Devils (16-12) met twice in the past month, with Hall taking both games by a combined 11 points in finals of 39-32 and 51-47, the latter in this past Monday's regular-season finale. ... The winner draws No. 2 Princeton Tuesday evening at 6.

Class 1A Wethersfield Regional



Saturday: No. 12 Stark County at No. 3 Annawan, 1 p.m.; No. 9 ROWVA-Williamsfield at Galva, 4 p.m.; No. 11 Ridgewood at No. 6 Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

FYI: Despite winning a second straight Lincoln Trail Conference regular-season championship, Annawan's No. 3 seed has it playing in Saturday's opening round. The Bravettes (22-7) handled the Lady Rebels (7-22) 58-27 in their lone meeting on Feb. 1. ... Galva (13-16) looks for redemption after a 46-20 loss to R-W (16-14) in the teams' only meeting, also on Feb. 1. ... Wethersfield (19-12) rolled past Ridgewood (8-20) 55-25 this past Monday as the Lady Geese finished third in the LTC. ... The winner between R-W and Galva gets No. 2 Brimfield Monday at 6 p.m., with the winners of the other two first-round games matching up Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Kewanee.

Class 1A Pearl City Regional

Saturday: No. 12 Milledgeville at No. 5 Morrison, 5 p.m.

FYI: Building on last year's 18-win turnaround season, Morrison went 21-8 for its first 20-win campaign since the 2006-07 season, which also marked the Fillies' last regional title; that season also marked the last time Morrison posted consecutive winning campaigns until these past two years. Third-place finishers in the Three Rivers West, the Fillies have played Milledgeville (1-18) once, cruising to a 68-22 win on Dec. 7. ... The winner takes on No. 3 Lena-Winslow Tuesday night at 7.