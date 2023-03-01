Thursday has a chance to be a momentous occasion for the Pleasant Valley High School girls' basketball program.

The Spartans are on the doorstep of history, one win from reaching their first state final and becoming the first program from the Quad-Cities in 20 years to play for a championship in the largest classification.

Senior Halle Vice is six points from supplanting Ellie Spelhaug as the school’s all-time leading scorer. Teammate Jessie Clemons is two steals from surpassing Carli Spelhaug as the program’s single-season record holder in steals.

And, yeah, it is an opportunity to add to its school record of 24 wins and keep alive a perfect season.

“I have no doubt in my mind this group will bring it,” Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to punch our ticket to play for a state title Friday.”

Standing in top-ranked PV’s path is Central Iowa Metropolitan League traditional heavyweight and Class 5A fourth-ranked West Des Moines Dowling (20-4) at 11:45 a.m. inside Wells Fargo Arena.

Dowling started the season 3-4, but has reeled off 17 straight wins. In that stretch is a 14-point victory over previous No. 1 Johnston and a 52-38 quarterfinal triumph over No. 5 Davenport North.

“They have very good mojo going right now,” Goetz said. “I don’t think they are a crazy, flashy team, but they do so many things really well. They’re a disciplined basketball team, well-cultured and well-coached, and they’re playing really good basketball right now.”

Sophomore Ava Zediker steers the ship for the Maroons. Coming off a 25-point performance in the quarterfinals, the 5-foot-10 Zediker is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

“They have one of the best point guards in the state of Iowa right now,” Goetz said of Zediker. “She’s very fluid in what she does. As she goes, they go. She generates almost all of their offense either scoring or creating for others.”

Dowling has complementary pieces around her, including 6-1 freshman Ellie Muller who registers 8.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game off the bench.

“We’ll definitely have our hands full, but we should be playing in a state semifinal,” Goetz said. “One key for us is going to have to be stopping them in transition, limiting their north and south game.”

PV has the top-scoring defense in 5A at 27.8 points per game, almost 10 points better than any other team in the state field. It has held its last three opponents to 34, 17 and 28 points.

Dowling coach Kristin Meyer said after Monday’s game her team sees no 2-3 zone defense during the season in the CIML. It is mostly man-to-man, with a limited amount of 1-3-1 zone.

“We’ll make a few tweaks to what we did (Monday) offensively and try to be ready for their length,” Meyer said. “It will be fun for us, fun to see something different.”

PV has two individuals with a chance to put their names in the record book.

Vice, a Marquette University signee, comes in with 1,367 career points, five off Ellie Spelhaug’s mark of 1,372. Clemons, a junior, has recorded 106 steals this season, one from tying Carli Spelhaug’s record.

Those things are a footnote to what is at stake for the program.

PV already has become the first school from the MAC since Davenport West in 2000 and 2001 to make back-to-back semifinal appearances in the state’s largest classification. It is seeking to be the first program since Muscatine in 2003 to make it to the final game in the big-school division.

The CIML has had a stranglehold on state supremacy recently. Suburban Des Moines has won the last four championships and nine of the last 10.

PV is the only team remaining in 5A with a chance to buck that trend. Second-ranked Johnston and sixth-ranked Ankeny Centennial meet in Thursday’s first semifinal at 10 a.m.

“We know where the other three teams are from, we know the conference they play in and the credibility that area gets,” Goetz said. “Our group wants to prove we’ve got some good basketball over here, too.”

Goetz has seen a determination in her squad since the start of the practice in November.

“This team has a will to win,” she said. “They want to win the next two games. Of course, everybody wants to at this point, but this group has it in their eyes and they know what it will take.

“They don’t just talk the talk, they walk the walk. You watch them in practice, every single thing we do, we go at game speed. It matters to them, and the competitiveness is at an all-time high with this group.”

A year after having its championship dreams derailed by Johnston in a lopsided semifinal, PV has another chance to seize the moment.

“We want it more than ever this year,” Vice said. “We’ve had this goal since the beginning of the season. Last year was not how we wanted it to end. We’re very hungry for it this year.”