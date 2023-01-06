Prep girls basketball: Spartans blitz Sabers in ranked matchup

The Central DeWitt girls' basketball team was hoping to earn itself some redemption Friday night.

Traveling to Pleasant Valley High School in a matchup of state-ranked powers, the Sabers instead ran into another buzzsaw in Class 5A's second-ranked Spartans.

Scoring the game's first 10 points, the Mississippi Athletic Conference-leading Spartans took control right from the start and never looked back as they cruised past the 4A 10th-ranked Sabers, 66-29.

"No matter what the sport, you're not going to define a team by just one game," PV coach Jennifer Goetz, referring to Central DeWitt's 77-29 loss to 5A No. 7 Davenport North on Tuesday.

"That game didn't define Central DeWitt. We knew they were going to give us a better contest, and I thought they played with more energy. The bottom line for us is, we did enough positive things and had enough touches of perfection tonight."

In addition to holding Central DeWitt (7-3, 6-3 MAC) to single digits in three of the four quarters, the Spartans (10-0, 8-0) hit 24 of their 43 shots, a 54 percent clip, and were nine of 19 from 3-point range.

Leading the hosts in the 3-point category was sophomore guard Reagan Pagniano. She drained five of seven shots from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points. Pagniano also hit buzzer-beating treys to close the first and third quarters.

"My teammates did a good job of getting me open, and that helped me," she said. "All of us were putting the ball in the basket, not just one person. When you have multiple threats, that hurts the other team.

"We didn't play our best, so we need to be ready for tomorrow."

Saturday brings the IHMVCU Shootout, with PV set to face Western Big 6 co-leader Geneseo (14-3) in the event's 7:30 p.m. finale at Augustana's Carver Center.

"After losing last year (to Rock Island), we've got a lot of fire to go out and win," said Pagniano.

Senior guard Halle Vice led the way for the Spartans with a game-high 23 points, with Jessie Clemons adding 12 points and five rebounds and Quinn Vice notching 11 points and seven boards for the hosts.

With the Sabers missing their first seven shots, Pleasant Valley went up 10-0 to start the game and led 17-2 after the opening quarter. A 13-0 run had PV up 24-2 at one point as it took a 38-11 lead into the locker room.

"The North game was not the best Central DeWitt played," said Halle Vice. "They came back and gave us their best game. They're a great team, but we got the job done tonight and defended our home court."

For the Sabers, Lauren Walker led the way with 12 points, with Ava Putman adding nine points.

Central DeWitt coach Ron O'Brien felt more pleased with his club's overall effort Friday, despite the final outcome.

"I thought we defended well, even though it didn't show on the scoreboard," he said. "They shot at a high percentage, and we kind of had a week where the lid was on the basket for us.

"If you dig holes against good teams like North and Pleasant Valley, it's tough to battle back."