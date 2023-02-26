Well before Jessie Clemons stepped foot into the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ basketball program, she had an affinity for defense.

“Playing basketball throughout elementary and junior high, I really liked playing defense more than offense,” she said. “I know that sounds incredibly weird, but I always hated it when people stole the ball from me.

“I made that my mission to do that to other people when I play defense.”

Nobody has been better at takeaways this season in the Iowa Class 5A state tournament field than Clemons.

The 5-foot-8 junior has registered 102 steals — five off Carli Spelhaug’s single-season school mark set during the 2016-17 campaign. Still a season remaining, Clemons already has 248 career steals.

“Just her tenacity,” said PV coach Jennifer Goetz, whose squad plays West Des Moines Valley in a quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Monday. “She’s not afraid to do some dirty work once in a while and contact doesn’t bother her.

"She is one of our smallest players, so her length gets overlooked sometimes because she’s not 6-foot or 6-1. Her wing span, though, is so big that it covers so much space.”

Clemons and sophomore guard Reagan Pagniano are at the top of the Spartans’ extended 2-3 zone defense. The two have combined for 176 steals as PV is holding opponents to a meager 27.8 points per game.

“We keep hyping them up and they keep going,” sophomore Addy Maurer said. “We’re just hungry for the ball. When our guards up top apply pressure, it gets everybody going.”

Raised with two brothers, one older and the other a twin, Clemons grew up in a competitive environment. It extends to athletics.

That fierce competitiveness, coupled with athleticism, length and instincts, has made her an instrumental piece in the Spartans’ 23-0 season.

“Because I’m so competitive, I want to get every single pass,” Clemons said. “Being at the top of the zone, I get the opportunity to get a lot of those passes. It is a mindset that I’ve developed through playing varsity for a couple of years.”

In the last month, Clemons recorded eight steals in a game against Davenport North and matched it in the regional final against Dubuque Senior. She has had at least four steals in each of PV’s last nine contests.

"Now that I've grown a few inches and am a little bit stronger, I've figured out better ways to read people's eyes and anticipate where the pass will come," she said.

Clemons looked up to the Spelhaug sisters, Ellie and Carlie, growing up. She has followed them by competing in the same three sports — basketball, track & field and softball. And like the Spelhaugs, Clemons is committed to play softball at Iowa State University beyond high school.

Her contributions aren't just on defense.

Clemons is third on the team in scoring (9.2 ppg.), first in offensive rebounding, third in assists, second in shooting percentage and is hitting almost 82% of her free throws.

"Jess just has an incredible will to win," Goetz said. “To have that tenacity and basketball IQ, you’ve got to be a smart basketball player. She shows that.”

Clemons admits it will be more difficult to rack up the steal totals this week with the larger court and stiff competition.

"We played Valley earlier this year (a 32-31 win) and they do a great job of moving the ball," she said. "It will be a little bit more challenging. Our defense will have to be better than ever."

The Spartans have their eyes on a deep tourney run.

PV won its first state tournament game in program history last year before bowing out in the semifinals against eventual champion Johnston.

Now, it seeks to take it a step further.

"You can just see a hunger in their eyes right now," Goetz said. "They don't want this to end. And when it does come to an end, they want it to be Friday night (state championship game)."

Goetz has talked repeatedly throughout the season about the team keeping its circle tight. The Spartans have embraced the No. 1 ranking for the past month.

Can they maintain it for another week?

"We played to win last year, but a lot of it was about being the first PV team to win a game at state," Clemons said. "We were more focused on that than winning state.

"This year, coming into the tournament No. 1, every single one of us wants to win a championship."

PV believes it has the ingredients to do it.

It has an unquestioned go-to player in Marquette University recruit Halle Vice, who averages 21 points a game.

It has size, length and athleticism across the board. All five of its starters played significant minutes at last year's state tournament.

"We've formed really close connections throughout the years, on and off the court," Maurer said. "We believe in ourselves and in each other."

And Goetz said her team is equipped for the moment.

"A phrase we used last year and this year as well, we want to get everybody in the program to be their best when their best is required," she said. "It is a very powerful statement, but the girls have bought into that.

"I know they will be ready."