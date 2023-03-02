DES MOINES — Addy Maurer is not a focal point on too many teams’ scouting report.

Not yet, at least.

Maurer came into Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal averaging a meager 2.4 points per game, seventh on the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ basketball squad. She didn’t take a shot in the quarterfinal win over West Des Moines Valley and was held scoreless in the regional final triumph over Dubuque Senior.

The PV sophomore picked an opportune time to deliver her best game of the season.

Maurer matched a season high with 10 points — eight coming in the first half — as top-ranked PV controlled fourth-ranked West Des Moines Dowling 50-33 at Wells Fargo Arena.

“I just wanted it so bad for our team to get this done,” Maurer said. “I had a lot more confidence going into this game than I did for the others. I was a lot stronger mentally and it showed.”

PV coach Jennifer Goetz said her team did some mental exercises Wednesday to calm the mind. It paid dividends, especially for Maurer.

"She shot the ball with confidence," Goetz mentioned. "All the things she did, we've seen in practice for a long time."

Maurer, one of three freshmen to come off the bench for the Spartans in their semifinal run a year ago, scored inside and out.

The 6-footer knocked in a 3-pointer early, scored again two minutes later on an aggressive take to the basket and then buried her second trifecta of the half to punctuate an 11-0 surge to close the opening half for the Spartans.

In the early stages of the third quarter, Maurer drove toward the basket and finished with her left hand to increase PV’s advantage to nine points.

Often times in a run toward a championship, a team needs an unexpected source of offense. Maurer made 4 of her 5 attempts, pulled down four rebounds and dished out two assists in 24 minutes.

“We’ve seen Addy make all those shots in practice,” Spartan sophomore Quinn Vice said. “It was really cool to see her show that on the court today.”

Her contributions were pivotal to balance out PV's offense.

"When you have to guard every single person on the team, we can all do some damage on the offensive end," Spartan senior Halle Vice.

There have been times this season opponents have dared Maurer to shoot from the perimeter. She came in shooting around 32% for the season.

Recently, it has been a struggle. Maurer was 2 for her last 10.

“I am a shooter, but I haven’t been showing it (in games) because I’ve been in a shooting slump,” Maurer said. “I’ve been working really hard in practice and outside of practice and that showed.

“To see the first shot go in, it just sparks your engine. I don't have the most confidence all the time, but that just proves I put in this work and I do deserve that. I've just got to keep it going for tomorrow."

Goetz said the program’s culture allowed Maurer to have a breakout game.

“We never wavered from Addy Maurer,” Goetz noted. “We just stayed true to her and we knew at some point she was going to show out.

“She gave our team (10) huge points today. She was definitely big for us.”

