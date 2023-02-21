The Spartans said no.

The top-ranked Pleasant Valley High School girls' basketball team held visiting Dubuque Senior scoreless for the first 14 minutes of Tuesday’s Class 5A regional final, rolling to a 52-17 victory to punch its ticket to a second consecutive state tournament.

“I know defensive battles aren’t exciting at times, but I thought our defense tonight was absolutely outstanding,” PV head coach Jennifer Goetz said. “I thought everything that they do well, and that they wanted to do, we basically said no. Kudos to these kids. We were one step ahead of them on the defensive end the whole game.”

PV’s full-court press and stingy 2-3 zone defense forced the Rams (12-11) into 10 turnovers in the game’s first 14 minutes. And with the taller Spartans contesting every shot, Senior missed its first 19 field goal attempts.

“That’s crazy,” PV’s Halle Vice said of holding the Rams scoreless for 14 minutes. “But that’s just what we practice. We put a lot of effort and a lot of energy into our defense. I think our length and athleticism is a tough thing for other teams to handle.”

By the time the Rams finally scored on Elly Haber’s desperation runner with the shot clock winding down, PV (23-0) had built a 19-0 lead. The Spartans led 22-5 at halftime.

“That zone, with that length, they’re just there in every passing lane,” Senior head coach Cassie Allee said of the Spartans. “We don’t play anything like that in the (Mississippi Valley Conference). Where a pass normally would be open, it just wasn’t tonight.”

PV didn’t have its best offensive performance, shooting just 38% from the field. But with the way the Spartans were playing defensively, it simply didn’t matter. PV held Senior 20 points below its previous season-low for scoring.

"We didn’t shoot the ball extremely well, but that’s OK. I’ll take this,” Goetz said, motioning to the scoreboard where the visitors had scored just 17 points.

Vice scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Spartans, and Reagan Pagniano had 15. Quinn Vice scored 10 points and blocked four shots. Jessie Clemons had five steals.

Samantha McDonald’s nine points led Senior, which shot just 13% in the game.

PV routed its two regional opponents by a combined 79 points to earn its return trip to Des Moines.

“We kind of made a statement tonight,” Halle Vice said. “Last year was the first time we’ve ever been there (as a group), but to go back-to-back is making a statement. I’m really excited.”

PV will play ninth-ranked West Des Moines in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines at 1:30 p.m. Monday. PV beat Valley 32-31 at the Johnston Winter Tip-Off Classic on Dec. 17.

If the Spartans play the same type of defense they did on Tuesday night when they get to Des Moines, they will be a tough team to beat.

“Defense wins a lot of championships, so we’ll continue to ride that,” Goetz said. “We’ve got length and athleticism. When you couple a bunch of those things together — our athleticism, our length, our anticipation, all of that — we’re a pretty tough out right now.

"I’m going to go to war with these 14 kids, period. I can’t wait to be there with them.”

Photos: Pleasant Valley girls defeat Dubuque Senior, 52-17, to advance to state tournament