PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Spartans roll past west in regional semifinals

Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball coach Jennifer Goetz reached on milestone on Saturday night.

The Spartans defeated Davenport West 91-21 in a Class 5A regional semifinal, which rewarded Goetz her 200th career victory.

Pleasant Valley (20-2) will host Cedar Rapids Washington (16-6) on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for the regional title and a trip to the state tournament.

The winners wasted little time jumping on the visiting Falcons (2-20), getting out to a 19-0 lead early that led to a 24-2 advantage after the first quarter. Halle Vice had 12 of her game-high 31 points in the first quarter. Megan Schiltz had six rebounds in the first period.

The trademark relentless defensive pressure from PV was there again as the Spartans forced 23 turnovers in the first half, 16 of which were steals. Vice (four steals), Jessie Clemons (four steals), and Addie Kerkhoff (three steals) led the thievery. Pleasant Valley converted 19 of those turnovers into 41 points and led 57-9 at halftime.

For the game, Pleasant Valley forced 35 turnovers and finished with 24 steals. Mattie Moats (four steals) and Reagan Pagniano (four steals) also were among the leaders.

“We came in with the mindset that the season is 0-0 and we were really focused on our opponent,” Moats said. “It did not matter if it was West or anybody else. We knew we had to come out and make a statement this game.”

Moats, a senior, said playing for Goetz has meant more than just the lessons on the court.

“She knows exactly how to coach us and she makes it so fun,” Moats said. “But she also cares about us as people and always wants to make sure we are OK and are doing OK mentally.”

Goetz has coached 12 seasons of high school basketball, the last 11 at Pleasant Valley. Her one season at Davenport Assumption did end with a state championship.

Goetz did not mince words when talking about how much coaching girls basketball means to her.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “I just think, in high school, you have kids that eat, sleep and drink basketball and they love it, like I do. But then you have girls who come out because they enjoy it and that is what they want to do.

“But it is so much more than wins. The kids come back years later and I talk to them, they talk about how Pleasant Valley girls basketball helped them become strong female role models.”

Goetz also had a few more groups to thank.

“I have an amazing coaching staff and I have had this staff for the last eight years,” she said. “They are amazing people, they are moms that are raising their families and their loyalty is tremendous. And I have an amazing support system with my family and friends. I am very lucky and love my job immensely.”

Jessie Clemons and Molly Ramirez added 10 points for PV while Addy Maurer (seven points) and Kaylee Mowen (six points) also contributed.

Madeline White had four points and seven rebounds for West while Elizabeth Paustian (four points) and Grace Schneiderman (five points) played well for the visitors.

The Falcons were dealt a tough blow before the season started, losing senior Kaitlyn Powell to a knee injury. Powell averaged 16 points a game the season before.

“That forced a lot of our girls into different roles but it also gave them a lot more court time,” Falcons coach Brandon Krusey said. “We gained some valuable experience from that but we need to put in a good summer of work and we will get after it next season.”

