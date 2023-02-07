Already celebrating its senior night, the Pleasant Valley girls' basketball squad doubled its enjoyment Tuesday evening.

With an 85-16 win over Davenport Central, the Class 5A top-ranked Spartans locked up their second consecutive Mississippi Athletic Conference title.

Following last Friday's hard-earned win over Davenport Assumption that secured at least a MAC title share, Pleasant Valley left no doubt on Tuesday. The Spartans at one point rolled off 42 straight points and quickly decided the matter.

Up 26-4 after the first quarter, Pleasant Valley (20-0, 17-0 MAC) shut out the Blue Devils 24-0 in the second stanza and held them to just one point in the third quarter.

"To be honest, I had a gut feeling we might come out like that," PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. "The way our last game went, we knew we had to come out ready to go. Our last two practices were very good, very focused, and our attention to detail and our work ethic was higher than ever.

"All 14 kids that we played tonight brought the same intensity, focus and energy."

Last Friday, the Spartans held a substantial lead at one point over fourth-place Davenport Assumption, but had to hold off the Knights down the stretch for a nail-biting 54-51 victory.

"That game was a good re-focus for us. We've got to be in the moment, and we were (Tuesday)," Goetz said. "Now we go to Central DeWitt on Friday (to wrap up MAC play), and that's not an easy place to play. It'll be a good test for us."

One of the three PV seniors being honored Tuesday evening, guard Halle Vice marked the occasion by scoring 20 points on 9 of 13 shooting and added four steals. During the second quarter, she hit six straight shots and scored 17 of her points in the first half.

"This feels great," she said. "I'm proud of our team and what we've accomplished, but there's still a lot left to accomplish. It feels great to get the MAC, but we have higher expectations."

Vice felt that the Spartans' strong first-half performance against Central (6-13, 5-12 MAC) was more a reflection of her and her teammates' own work ethic than anything else.

"I feel like with the bar we've set for ourselves, we want to come out with the first punch," she said. "We want to come out and get off to a strong start."

Among the younger Spartans, sophomore guard Reagan Pagniano had another strong performance with 17 points on 6 of 7 shooting, including hitting all three of her 3-point attempts.

Sophomore forward Quinn Vice scored all eight of her points in the first quarter to help give PV an early spark. Sophomore forward Hailey Asselin had a game-high six rebounds. As a team, Pleasant Valley shot 57% (32 of 56) from the field and hit 12 of its 25 3-point attempts.

"It's kind of a really special thing we have," the younger Vice said of the bond between herself and older sister Halle. "It was good to spend this with her, and nice having her out there with me. We definitely point out our seniors (including guard Bryn Bahnks and forward Rachel Vonderhaar, who added five points) a lot as being great leaders."

For the Blue Devils, senior forward Addisen Ford delivered a yeoman effort with 13 points and five rebounds.