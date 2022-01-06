Prep girls basketball: Story lines for Saturday's IHMVCU Shootout

After COVID-19 canceled last year's IHMVCU Shootout, the bi-state girls basketball event returns with a bigger field than ever before.
The event has expanded to 20 teams in two locations — Carver Center at Augustana College and Wharton Field House — for a total of 10 games. Six new teams will make their debut Saturday in the fifth edition of the event.
Action tips off at 10:45 a.m. with Davenport West facing Mercer County at the Carver Center. Wilton squares off with Galva at 11:30 a.m. in the opening game at Wharton Field House.
Here is a look at some story lines to follow:
Expanded field and two locations
The jump from 14 to 20 teams is a substantial change. For the first time, the event will be held in two locations.
The previous versions followed a similar schedule as the boys' Genesis Shootout, but increased interest from area schools persuaded event coordinator Gary Thrapp to add more teams.
Since Thrapp has taken over the event, this will be the Shootout debut for Central DeWitt, Wilton, Rockridge, Mercer County and West Liberty. Riverdale was scheduled to make its first appearance, but COVID forced the Rams to drop out. Galva will step in to replace Riverdale.
Thrapp has been praised for reviving the event, and the expanded field only brightens the spotlight on girls basketball in the Quad-Cities.
At the Shootout's news conference last Sunday at Beyond the Baseline, 19 of the 20 coaches attended and spoke in front of a crowd around 100 people — a good sign for a large attendance Saturday.
Can Illinois snap a two-year skid?
The Iowa side has won the last two IHMVCU Shootouts, but a talented Illinois side looks to buck the trend.
Led by the top-ranked team in Class 3A, Geneseo (16-0) will cause North Scott headaches with its fast style of play. Senior guard Kammie Ludwig is a Division I commit and is averaging more than 20 points per game.
The Illinois side, though, is deeper than just one team. Moline (11-7) has a trio of seniors — Kadence Tatum, Caroline Hazen and Bella Smith — that have proven to be able to wear teams out defensively.
Rock Island (9-9) has struggled of late, dropping four in a row going into Thursday night's Big 6 tilt against Quincy, but Imari McDuffy and Bri Stewart both average over 10 points per game.
Sherrard (8-4), allowing just 36 points per game, is another candidate to earn the Illinois side a victory. And Alleman, which won just one game last spring, is 9-10 behind the play of sophomore forward Clair Hulke and senior guard Averi Rangel.
If the Shootout ends in a 5-5 tie, Illinois owns the tiebreaker. The Illinois coaches won a free-throw shooting contest over the Iowa side at last Sunday's news conference.
Geneseo is lone unbeaten in field
The undefeated Maple Leafs have torn through their difficult schedule with relative ease with only four games decided by 10 points or less.
Led by Ludwig, who has scored 30 or more points four times this season, Geneseo won the State Farm Holiday Classic title in Bloomington on Dec. 30 after defeating Washington in overtime.
The Maple Leafs average 62 points per game, but were held to just 43 in regulation before toughing out the win in the extra period.
Danielle Beach, Ali Rapps, Annie Wirth and Jordan Porter complement a well-rounded roster that isn't afraid to go full-court press at anytime. The Maple Leafs allow 38 points per game and have given up 50 or more only twice.
Geneseo never trailed and defeated second-ranked No. 2 Morton by 17 points in the State Farm Holiday Classic en route to earning its title.
Iowa side has depth
When the matchups were decided for this year's IHMVCU Shootout, North Scott had just knocked off state-ranked Pleasant Valley and was unbeaten.
Because of that, the Lancers were slotted into the finale against Geneseo. That said, there are multiple teams from the MAC which could have been inserted into that spot.
Since North Scott's Dec. 7 win over the Spartans, PV has not lost and is the conference leader. Assumption has double-digit wins over Central DeWitt and North Scott. Bettendorf has remained steady despite some injuries.
The overall depth of the MAC, along with Class 3A state-ranked West Liberty and Wilton, makes Iowa an overwhelming favorite in the event.
Eight of the 10 schools possess winning records and five are state-ranked. Davenport North, one of the two sub.-500 teams, has a 24-point victory over 10th-ranked Assumption, and three of its defeats are to state-ranked teams by one possession.
Plenty of individual star power
There are three players in the field who already have signed with Division I basketball programs for next season — Ludwig (Providence) and Central DeWitt's Taylor Veach (Illinois State) and Allie Meadows (Western Illinois).
There are several more to keep an eye on Saturday who could join that list in the coming seasons.
Pleasant Valley junior Halle Vice has offers from seven Division I programs, including Oklahoma State, Marquette, Drake and Northern Iowa. At 6-foot-1, she causes problems for opponents with her length and athleticism. She can also score at all three levels.
Davenport North has a couple of talented freshmen — Journey Houston and Divine Bourrage. Houston is the Mississippi Athletic Conference's leading scorer at almost 20 points per game and already has offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Michigan.
There are several other impactful upperclassmen who have signed with D-I or II schools in other sports — West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt (volleyball at Drake) Davenport Central's Addisen Ford (soccer at Drake) and Wilton's Ella Caffery (volleyball at Northwest Missouri State).