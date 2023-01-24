Prep girls basketball: Thompson, Wildcats fend off Knights

Mariah Thompson has the confidence to shoot from just about anywhere this side of the mid-court line.

"I think I've got the green light from anywhere," the Davenport North senior said. "I like shooting from farther back, not close to the line. I feel like farther back, my shots are pretty in rhythm.

"I think I can shoot it from the volleyball line."

Thompson made four big 3s, including a third-quarter one from close to that volleyball stripe to answer any attempted Assumption run, and Class 5A No. 5 Davenport North finally pulled away in the fourth quarter to grab a 64-50 victory over the Knights on Tuesday at North High School.

"As a senior, I wanted to make sure to keep my team going. No matter how close the game was, I wanted to make sure the energy was there, because we didn't come out very strong," said Thompson, who scored all 12 of her points from deep. "But once the energy got there, we just kept going and playing our game, it was all there."

The Wildcats (14-2, 11-2 MAC) had to battle for much of the night with Assumption (9-7, 8-5), coming in winners of six straight.

The Knights jumped out to an early 9-2 lead, but North responded by closing out the quarter on an 11-2 spree, capped by Thompson's 3 just before the buzzer to end the first quarter up 13-11.

Assumption again tried to make a run late in the second quarter, taking a 27-23 lead with two minutes left, but Thompson again responded with a 3, and a basket from Journey Houston later gave North a 28-27 halftime lead.

"When it gets rotated to (Thompson) and she's in rhythm, she can flat out shoot the ball," North head coach Paul Rucker said. "Every time it swung to her and she was in rhythm, she knocked it down for us, which was really good to get us back into it."

After Maddy Nigey scored seven of her team-high 20 points to open the third quarter and give the Knights a 34-30 lead, Thompson responded with one more 3 — the deep one — to spark a 12-2 flurry that give the Wildcats control of the game as they entered the fourth quarter with a 47-41 lead.

"Mariah's a very important part of this team," Houston said. "Not only does she knock down shots, but she's a good person as well. ... It's a weight off your shoulders because then you're not having to do everything and her knocking down important shots is big for us because it shows she works hard."

From there, North's defense led the way, holding the Knights to just nine points. Divine Bourrage battled back from early foul trouble to finish with 12 points and 7 rebounds, while Houston led the way with 20 points and 7 rebounds.

"I think, when we got to the point where we started going downhill on the dribble drive, and got some easy baskets, then all of a sudden our enthusiasm came up a little bit higher too on that man (defense)," Rucker said. "I thought we had people step up when they came in the game and do some nice things for us.

"I think everyone from here on out is going to give their best performance against us, which is good for us. So then you have to be ready from the onset and at the beginning of the game, I don't really know if we were really ready, but as the game progressed, that's the maturity from last year to this year; we've just taken that step."

While Assumption pushed the Wildcats throughout, the Knights were ultimately undone with turnovers — 14 of them — and many unforced.

"I think that when we get sped up a little bit, our minds work faster than our feet do. We struggle with that a little bit, and some of that comes from experience, just playing," said Assumption assistant coach Samantha Johannsen, acting head coach in the place of Jake Timm, who missed the game with an illness. "If we can improve that, the sky's the limit for us but that was definitely a factor for us tonight."

But aside from the turnovers, the Knights still feel they're playing good basketball as the postseason nears. Along with Nigey's 20 points, Ava Schubert added 17 and 8 rebounds.

"I was telling the girls, I think that's still a win for us. I think we played really, really hard, we competed," Johannsen said. "They play a completely different style of game than we do and I just kept yelling at them to play our game and they did that and stayed true to that, and they worked their butts off.

"I'm very happy with where we're at."