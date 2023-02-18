Pleasant Valley High School's girls basketball team hadn’t played a game in eight days.

Jennifer Goetz, like any coach, was concerned that her team could show some rust in Saturday’s Class 5A regional semifinal.

Her fears were unfounded.

The top-ranked Spartans sank eight of their 10 3-pointers in the first quarter and rolled to a 78-34 win over Davenport Central.

“We hadn’t played in eight days,” Goetz said. “You worry about that as a coach. How are we going to come out and play when the last time we played was last Friday? We shot the ball well.”

Goetz said that the Spartans used their eight-day layoff to work on shooting drills. And, boy, did it show. They made a season-high 14 3-pointers in the victory while shooting 58% from beyond the arc.

“We shoot a lot in practice,” Goetz said. “We shoot a lot of reps in practice and get game-speed reps. The time we had in practice, that was probably the No. 1 thing, getting quality shot reps. It transitioned very nicely tonight.”

PV will host Dubuque Senior (12-10) in the regional final on Tuesday.

The Spartans (22-0) totaled a season-high for points in a half as they led the Blue Devils 63-17 at the break. PV shot 21 for 31 from the field, 11 for 17 from 3-point range and made all 10 of its free throws in the first half.

“It’s insane the way they shoot the ball. It was just unreal,” Central coach Amara Burrage said. “They’re undefeated for a reason.”

Reagan Pagniano made all four of her 3-point attempts in the first half and matched her career high by intermission with 23 points in the game’s first 16 minutes.

“Once I made a couple, I was feeling pretty good,” Pagniano said. “My teammates got me open. That’s what we’ve been working on during practice, and it just flipped into the game.”

But while Pagniano’s teammates got her the basketball in the right spots, she also fed her teammates. The sophomore point guard had seven assists in the first half, and she scored or assisted 42 of PV’s 63 first-half points.

“She’s a gamer. She’s a young lady who wants to win,” Goetz said of Pagniano. “That’s the first and foremost thing. She’ll do anything in her power to win. We love to watch kids put the ball in the basket, but I think she passes the ball absolutely beautifully. I thought she did a very nice job controlling the tempo for us tonight and getting a lot of people involved.”

Pagniano finished with a career-high 26 points on 5-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc, and she also totaled eight assists and five steals. Halle Vice hit three 3-pointers and added 20 points. Jessie Clemons sank a pair of 3s and scored 15 points, and she also tallied four assists, four rebounds and three steals. Quinn Vice hit three triples and scored 11 points.

“We’re an unselfish basketball team, and I think that’s what makes us dangerous,” Goetz said. “We have multiple people who can put the ball in the basket. Then you’ve got Halle Vice sitting there. If you ever leave her open at all, she’s going to burn you every single time. That’s a dangerous combination we have right now. This team’s goal is to win. It’s not about who has the most points or any of that.”

Addisen Ford scored 21 of Central’s 34 points and she also grabbed seven rebounds. Ford is one of four seniors the Blue Devils (7-16) will lose to graduation.

“We’ve got to grind it out this summer,” Burrage said. “That’s been the message, to get experience over the summer. We’d like to get our team jelling earlier than midseason. I’m hoping that we’ll have a better start to our season next year by getting that work in over the summer.”