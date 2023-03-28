This was strictly a family decision.

After seven seasons of leading the Bettendorf High School girls’ basketball program, Brian Tritt is taking a step back.

Tritt, 40, submitted his resignation Tuesday, citing a desire to spend more time at home with wife, Jenna, and their two young children, 5-year-old Will and 1-year-old Jack.

“I had had conversations with my wife about it during the season,” Tritt said. “I'd go to work and the kids weren’t up yet in the morning. I'd get home at night around 8 and they’re already sleeping.

“It’s always been hard, but you throw a second kid in the mix and it made it more difficult this past season. I want to be available to be part of their experiences. I’ve had my experience as a player and coach, so it is time for me to be part of their experiences as they get involved in stuff.”

Tritt compiled a 97-61 record in seven seasons. The Bulldogs finished third place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference on four occasions, fourth place twice and sixth this past season at 9-9.

Bettendorf never had a losing campaign under Tritt.

“When we took over, there was some uncertainty where our program was going to go,” Tritt said. “We took over and set the tone early, establishing our culture of playing good defense and holding kids accountable.

“There are a lot of seasons we overachieved whether it was through attrition and players graduating or whether it was injuries or what not. We’ve been lucky to have some really, really good players and produce quite a few college basketball players.”

Tritt, who will remain in his full-time job as a World Language teacher at Bettendorf Middle School, believes the Bulldogs are positioned well for the program’s next coach.

Bettendorf graduates four of its five starters, including all-stater Lillie Petersen, but there are several juniors-to-be that saw varsity minutes this past season and Tritt said the incoming freshman class has talent.

“A lot of the things we’ve done over the last seven years and the product we’ve had, I think it is enticing for a highly skilled and highly qualified coach to come in and take the next step with it,” Tritt said.

Tritt hasn’t ruled out returning to coach once his children get older.

“I love coaching, I love coaching at Bettendorf and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Tritt said. “It comes down to working with kids and seeing their dreams come to fruition. You get to know the parents and the community.

“But with two young ones, it is time to step away for now.”