Prep girls basketball: United Township trips up Geneseo in overtime

The United Township High School girls' basketball team sent a message Thursday night. It was loud and clear.

After besting Geneseo 47-40 in overtime on their home court, the Lady Panthers showed that they will be a force to reckon with in what is shaping up to be a tight Western Big 6 Conference race.

Coupled with Alleman's 53-51 win over Galesburg, which came into Thursday tied for the conference lead with Geneseo, United Township (8-5) is now 3-3 and sits just one game behind the Pioneers, Silver Streaks and Lady Leafs as well as Quincy, a 49-22 winner at Moline.

"We knew it in the beginning, but I think everybody is finding out now that the Western Big 6 is a different conference this year," UT coach Chase Pavelonis said. "Everyone can win on any night. You've got to come ready to play all 32 minutes, or in the case of tonight, 36 minutes."

Trailing 40-38 with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Panthers tied the game on a bucket by 6-foot-5 junior forward Lorena Awou. Finishing with 21 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks and three steals, Awou had 12 of her points in the second half.

"I've been working on my post moves and trying to get better," Awou said. "That helped me in this game."

In the final minutes of regulation, both teams had their shots to win. Geneseo (8-2, 4-2 WB6) had the final shot, but Danielle Beach's attempted layup would not go down, and UT got the rebound as time expired.

"We executed our end of game scenario," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said, "and we got the shot we wanted."

In the extra session, the Panthers struck first on a bucket by junior guard KaMaria Perkins (eight points, six rebounds). Later, Awou's bucket on a missed free throw widened UT's lead to 45-40, and that proved to be enough as the hosts shut out the Lady Leafs in the OT period.

"I felt like I had the advantage, and I had to take the wide-open shot," Perkins said of her go-ahead bucket. "I had a lot of pressure on me. I didn't want to let the team down."

For their part, the Leafs had a chance to build a sizable lead at the outside of the second half after a pair of Addie Mills 3-pointers in the final minute of the second quarter gave them a 24-18 halftime lead.

Mills had five straight treys and posted a team-high 17 points along with four rebounds. Beach added eight points and three steals, and Annie Wirth notched seven points and four rebounds.

"We definitely kind of opened it up in the second quarter, and we thought we could open it up more, but they came out in the second half and closed the gap," Hardison said. "We didn't hit the shots we normally make, and with UT packing it in on defense, a lot of times we were one and done."

Still, Geneseo used an 8-0 run to take a seven-point lead in the third quarter, the biggest lead the Leafs enjoyed all game. An Awou bucket with 14.4 seconds on the clock got UT within 32-27 going into the fourth, and it gave the Panthers new life.

"Our point guard (junior Kaylie Pena) was most definitely in it; she steered us in the right direction," Awou said. "Our whole team was in it. We were all wanting to win, and we had that mindset to win it."