Tia Lewis hit a jumper to give the United Township Panthers’ girls basketball team a late lead in Friday’s Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional title game against Joliet West.

As it turned out, Lewis’s missed free throw with two seconds left in regulation and her own rebound were just as critical in helping the Panthers secure a 50-49 victory over Joliet West.

The regional title, in coach Chase Pavelonis' first season, is UT’s first since the 2000-01 season.

The Panthers (16-16) advance to play in Tuesday’s O’Fallon Sectional, a semifinal game that will be played at Normal West High School against Normal Community (30-3). The Iron, who opened tourney play by eliminating Moline, won the regional title with a 69-13 win over Danville.

Kaylie Pena scored 17 points and Lorena Awou added 13 points to lead the victory. Pena did most of her damage early as she hit five 3-pointers. Awou, who battled foul trouble most of the game, scored seven points in the fourth quarter before missing three straight free throws in the final two minutes.

“This was our first regional since 2001 and there was a lot of pressure on us,” said Awou on a post-game interview on QCSportsnet. “But we came through.”

Trailing 49-48, UT took its final lead of the game when Lewis banked home a short jumper from in the lane with 12 seconds left in regulation. Joliet West’s Maziah Shelton then had her shot blocked by Awou with Lewis grabbing the rebound and getting fouled, sending her to the free-throw line for the fateful miss.

“I just think all the ups and downs through the season helped us prepare for this game,” Pena said on QCSportsnet. “We were able to prove to everybody we could be the winners.”

Geneseo 55, Ottawa 50: Regional championship plaques just keep finding their way back to Geneseo High School.

On Friday, the Lady Leafs shook off a slow start and then played solid down the stretch to win their third straight regional crown, topping fourth-seeded Ottawa to win the Ottawa Regional crown at Kingman Gymnasium.

“They’re fun every time,” said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison after his club moved to 27-6 with the victory.

Top-seeded Geneseo will face second-seeded Washington in a semifinal in the Peoria Richwoods Sectional on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Washington was a 59-48 winner over Peoria Notre Dame to grab its regional plaque.

The four-time Western Big 6 Conference champions sidelined Ottawa with a fine 25-7 record, but the Leafs had to battle through a sluggish start to get the job done. On their home court, the Pirates led 14-10 after one quarter, but Geneseo battled back for a 28-25 halftime lead, an advantage they never lost in the final 16 minutes, according to Hardison.

“I think we started moving the ball better offensively in the second quarter and started making shots,” Hardison said. “We kind of had jitters at the beginning with our shots — we were missing some open shots and missing a lot of free throws at the beginning. We kept attacking the bucket and they were fouling and we weren’t making our free throws. Then we started making some shots.”

Hanna Kreiner led the Lady Leafs with 17 points, Danielle Beach added 16 and Annie Wirth 15. Wirth hit six of eight free throws in the final frame to help secure the victory as Geneseo had an 18-14 scoring edge in the final frame.

“I thought Hanna Kreiter really stepped up and made a couple of huge 3s,” Hardison said. “Allison Griffin really played a ton of great defense for us and hit a bucket; Annie got in foul trouble, so Allison played a lot more minutes than she normally does. Her defensive rebounding was really a key to the game, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Sophomore guard Marlie Orlandi led Ottawa with a game-high 22 points.

Annawan 51, Brimfield 39: The Annawan Bravettes saved their best for last in Friday’s Class 1A Kewanee Wethersfield Regional final.

The Bravettes (25-7) outscored Brimfield 20-7 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory to earn a spot opposite Havana in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Abingdon Sectional semifinals.

Brimfield held a 32-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter and the contest was tied at 34 before the Annawan press started wreaking havoc and turned the game.

Bella Vanopdorp, Kaylee Celus and Jaydn Wise all scored 12 points to lead Annawan's offense.

“A lot of grit and determination all year to continue getting better for these moments,” Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz said on a social media post after the game. “Huge plays from everyone.”

Orangeville 64, Morrison 36: After logging an upset in the semifinals, the Morrison Fillies couldn’t find more post-season magic on Friday, dropping a decision to second-seeded Orangeville in the Pearl City Regional final.

Laney Cahoon led the Broncos with a game-high 22 points and Whitney Sullivan added 18 to pace the 27-4 Broncos to their first regional crown in 26 years.

Morrison finished the season with a 23-9 record.