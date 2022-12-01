PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: UT rolls past Sterling in WB6 clash

On its home court, United Township used a stellar third quarter and stifling defense to pick up first-year coach Chase Pavelonis’s first Western Big 6 Conference victory, running over Sterling 42-22 on Thursday night.

Defensive pressure was a huge factor in the win as the Panthers came up with 18 steals.

“Ka Maria Perkins does an exceptional job for us on the defensive side of the ball,” Pavelonis said. “She is long and lean, has great quickness and instincts, and tonight against Sterling, she shut down their passing lanes and was a real difference-maker.”

Perkins, a 5-foot-9 junior, accounted for half of the team’s 18 steals, complimented by junior point guard Kaylie Pena’s 5 turnover-creating thefts.

After a slowly-developing first quarter, UT (5-3, 1-1 Big 6) led 7-4 after the first frame and 18-11 at the half. The Panther offense turned it on in the third period, outscoring the Golden Warriors 18-5. Junior center Lorena Awou scored nine of her game-high 15 points in the period, including a 3-pointer.

“In the third quarter, everything started to click, and our players did a great job of working our system, moving the ball with crisp passing, looking for scoring opportunities and filling passing lanes for us, and we rebounded well also,” Pavelonis said. “Kaylie is our floor general, and she has the kind of court vision to create scoring opportunities, and Lorena was dominant under the basket.”

Sterling (1-3, 0-2 Big 6) made a bit of a run in the fourth quarter led by their sophomore point guard Delali Amankawa and senior forward Kathryn Rowzie’s five points in the period. However, it wasn't enough. Rowzie led Sterling with seven points and seven boards. Amankawa had four assists, three steals and three rebounds. Senior Olivia Turner added five points and two steals.

UT was led by Awou with 15 points and 9 rebounds, Perkins with 6 points, 9 steals, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Pena with 7 points, 5 steals and 4 assists, junior Ciara Hull with 6 points and 6 rebounds, and junior Attingly Taylor with 6 points and 5 rebounds.

“Going forward, we have high expectations for our team and for the season,” Pavelonis said. “The program we are building at UT is based on building team chemistry and character. Our players represent the school and their teammates on the court, in the hallways during the day, and in the community; it is great to see that everyone is buying into all the small and large things we are doing that will matter as the season progresses.”