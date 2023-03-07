Halle Vice has added another accolade to what already has been a banner career.

The Pleasant Valley High School senior girls' basketball player was selected as first team all-state in Class 5A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

It is the second consecutive season the Marquette University signee has made the eight-player first team in Iowa's largest classification.

Leaving as the school's all-time scoring leader with 1,399 points, Vice averaged 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.7 assists per game. She was named captain of the all-tournament team after leading PV to its first state title and a 26-0 mark.

"I'm grateful for everything I got throughout this tournament and throughout this year," Vice said following Friday night's 59-56 win over Johnston in the championship game. "I couldn't have done it without the rest of my team."

In the past two seasons, Vice was part of two state championship teams — basketball and volleyball (2021) — along with a state runner-up volleyball squad this past fall and a state semifinalist team in basketball as a junior.

After scoring 125 points in her freshman year, Vice tallied 1,031 in her final two seasons with the Spartans.

"Freshman year was rough for me as a person," she said. "I had to grow up in a lot of different areas. The growth I made in the last four years, it really shows."

West Liberty's Kelsey Joens, headed to play at Iowa State University, was a first-team selection by coaches and sports writers in Class 3A.

Joens averaged 24.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and four steals per game for the Comets, who reached a regional final before bowing out to eventual state runner-up Benton Community.

Davenport North sophomore Journey Houston and Central DeWitt sophomore Lauren Walker were second-team selections in 5A and 4A, respectively.

Houston, who helped steer North to its second state tournament appearance in school history, recorded a team-best 18.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the 21-win Wildcats.

Walker averaged 15.6 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Sabers (14-8).

Among the third-team selections from the Quad Cities are Davenport North's Divine Bourrage, PV's Jessie Clemons and Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen in 5A.

Bourrage registered 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Clemons, selected to the 5A all-tournament team, finished the season with a school-record 110 steals. Petersen, named to the third team for a second straight year, averaged 15 points and a conference-best 13.4 boards a contest.

In 4A, Lauren Golinghorst made the third team for a second consecutive season after collecting 16.5 points and 6.5 boards a game for the 13-10 Lancers.

Assumption's Ava Schubert and West Liberty's Finley Hall made the third team in 3A. Schubert tallied 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. Hall was the Comets' second-leading scorer at 12.4 points.

Algona Garrigan's Audi Crooks was selected as Miss Iowa Basketball. The 6-foot-3 Crooks closed her career with 2,734 points — third on Iowa's all-time list for 5-player basketball. She also ranks third on the all-time rebounding list with 1,339.

Crooks, an Iowa State University signee and a Top 50 prospect in the 2023 class, scored a state-tournament record 49 points in Saturday night's title game win over Newell-Fonda. She played in a state final all four years of high school.

IPSWA All-State Teams

Class 5A

First team

Halle Vice, sr., Pleasant Valley; Sahara Williams, sr., Waterloo West; Halli Poock, sr., Waterloo West; Aili Tanke, jr., Johnston; Ava Zediker, so., West Des Moines Dowling; Aaliyah Riley, jr., Johnston; Savannah Gage, so., Ankeny; Grace Knutson, jr., Cedar Falls

Second team

Journey Houston, so., Davenport North; Arianna Jackson, sr., Des Moines Roosevelt; Kailyah Sain, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Amani Jenkins, so., Des Moines North; Brooklin Dailey, sr., Southeast Polk; Jasmine Barney, sr., Iowa City Liberty; Elise Jaeger, jr., WDM Valley; Jaeden Pratt, so., Ankeny Centennial

Third team (locals only)

Divine Bourrage, so., Davenport North; Jessie Clemons, jr., Pleasant Valley; Lillie Petersen, sr., Bettendorf

Class 4A

First team

Libby Fandel, so., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Brooklyn Stanley, jr., Sioux City Heelan; Jenna Hopp, sr., Glenwood; Payton Hardy, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; MaKayla Boatman, sr., North Polk; Emma Miner, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Bryar Duwe, sr., Decorah; Aaliyah Thompson, jr., Ballard

Second team

Lauren Walker, so., Central DeWitt; Kyla Mason, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Ava Locklear, jr., Clear Creek Amana; Yazmeen Whitsitt, jr., Decorah; Vanessa Bickford, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Abby Tuttle, so., North Polk; Jena Young, sr., Winterset; Jada Newberg, sr., Sioux City Heelan

Third team (local only)

Lauren Golinghorst, sr., North Scott

Class 3A

First team

Kelsey Joens, sr., West Liberty; Haylee Stokes, so., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Jenna Twedt, sr., Benton Community; Katey Reyerson, sr., West Marshall; Callie Levin, jr., Solon; Gracie Schoonoven, sr., Unity Christian; Emily TerWee, sr., West Lyon; Carlee Rochford, sr., New Hampton

Second team

Jayden Kuper, so., Monticello; Aburey Schwiesoe, so., Harlan; Kaitlyn Mumm, sr., Des Moines Christian; Emma Donovan, sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Yada Johnson, jr., Clear Lake; Alyssa Griffith, sr., Vinton-Shellsburg; Paytn Harter, so., Atlantic; Willow Bleeker, sr., Sioux Center

Third team (locals only)

Ava Schubert, sr., Assumption; Finley Hall, sr., West Liberty

Class 2A

First team

Addison Klosterbuer, sr., Central Lyon; Payton Petersen, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Clasa Teigland, sr., Treynor; Madison Brower, sr., Sibley-Ocheyedan; Lindsey Davis, jr., Nodaway Valley; Akaysa Duitscher, sr., Pocahontas Area; Desta Hoegendoorn, jr., Central Lyon; Jadyn Petersen, jr., Dike-New Hartford

Second team

Carly Janssen, sr., Pocahontas Area; Riley Batta, sr., Sout Central Calhoun; Morgan Miller, so., Iowa City Regina; Ellary Knock, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Whitney Klyn, sr., Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; Laney Pilcher, sr., Jesup; Grace Hennessy, sr., Denver; Morgan Christian, sr., Sioux Central

Class 1A

First team

Audi Crooks, sr., Algona Garrigan; Molly Joyce, sr., Algona Garrigan; Kamryn Kurt, jr., North Linn; Quinn Grubbs, sr., Exira EHK; Mallory Leerar, jr., West Hancock; Mary Walker, sr., Newell-Fonda; Whitney Jensen, jr., Remsen St. Mary's; Bradie Buffington, sr., Winfield-Mount Union

Second team

Macy Boge, jr., North Linn; Kierra Jungers, jr., Newell-Fonda; Emma Martinek, sr., West Fork; Ellah Kissell, sr., WACO; Audrie Helmrichs, jr., Edgewood-Colesburg; Mia Boulton, sr., Montezuma; Joy Beran, sr., Riceville; Sarah Burton, jr., Highland (Riverside)

Miss Basketball: Audi Crooks (Algona Garrigan)