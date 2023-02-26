When the Iowa Class 5A girls' state basketball tournament commences Monday in downtown Des Moines, plenty of familiar names and faces comprise the field.

Defending champion Johnston is at Wells Fargo Arena for the ninth straight year. Waterloo West is making its fourth consecutive trip. West Des Moines Dowling, West Des Moines Valley, Southeast Polk and Ankeny Centennial have been fixtures over the past decade. Pleasant Valley was in the semifinals last season.

Davenport North? Well, the Wildcats are the new kid on the block.

All of the players on North's current roster were in elementary school when the program made its only other state appearance in 2016.

"It could go two ways," North coach Paul Rucker said. "We're so young, we don't even know what we're getting into and we go in and keep doing what we've done.

"The other side of it is, we're so young, we get freaked out and don't know how to handle the moment. But I truly believe we're going to be fine."

Future state trips are never a guarantee, but North is equipped to get back here sooner rather than later with its nucleus comprised of underclassmen.

North's top two scorers are sophomores and garnering Division I attention — Journey Houston and Divine Bourrage. Freshman Alyvia McCorkle is the team's third-leading scorer.

"We're going there to win, but this also is really new for us," Bourrage said. "We're planning on going back again after this year, so learning the feeling of it is going to be big for us."

The Wildcats have two seniors on their roster — sharpshooter Mariah Thompson and reserve Aliza Ramos.

"This is going to be a really great experience for us as a young team," McCorkle said, "but it is also good our seniors can have this experience now."

The Wildcats (21-2) overwhelmed Iowa City High and slipped past Ankeny in regional play to earn their spot in a 3:15 p.m. quarterfinal against fourth-ranked Dowling (19-4).

The Maroons come in as one of the state's hottest teams with 16 consecutive wins, including a 22-point victory over Iowa City West in the regional final.

"They're like another Ankeny but more skilled," Bourrage said.

Rucker said the experience of playing Ankeny last week should pay dividends.

While there are differences, he notices similarities with teams from the Central Iowa Metropolitan League — man-to-man defensive principles, the physicality and a lot of dribble-drive action.

"A lot of interchangeable parts," Rucker said.

This is an opportunity for North to showcase its program, one that has produced nine consecutive winning seasons — the second longest active string in the Mississippi Athletic Conference behind North Scott.

"We have really good coaches and really good players here," Bourrage said.

Rucker said the Davenport public schools often are viewed in a negative light.

"I don't think people know all the good things that are happening at North, Central or West," Rucker noted. "If we can help shine a light on that with having a good basketball program and people start to look at that and start to see the other things that are going on, that's good for our school as a whole.

"There are really good families, really good kids doing a lot of great things that often get overlooked."

With the exception of two losses to top-ranked Pleasant Valley, North has conquered every challenge on the scoreboard this season.

It has scored 60 or more points in each of its last eight outings.

"We are super-together out there," junior Kyra Taylor said. "It is like we're all connected out on the court. We're always making that extra pass, our energy on the court and on the bench is great. It just flows into how we play."

Bourrage said the team's mental maturity has improved, a point of emphasis since the loss to PV in early December.

"We got down on ourselves a lot in that first PV game," Bourrage remarked. "We had a long talk after that game. We all said if we want to get to state and reach some of our goals, a lot has to change."

North's maturation showed in the regional final. Despite trailing on several occasions throughout the game, North withstood Ankeny's runs to prevail.

"We were just so young last year and didn't have a lot of seniors," Taylor said. "We're still young, but we're back stronger and we're more mature. That's played a big part in our success."

North spent the past several days getting acclimated to a regulation 94-foot court. The Wildcats practiced at St. Ambrose's Lee Lohman Arena multiple times and were scheduled for a workout at Drake University's Knapp Center before Monday's game.

Rucker realizes there will be jitters on both sides, but admits it is imperative for his team to get comfortable with the surroundings quickly.

"Stepping in that arena as a human being, you're going to be amped up and the adrenaline is going to be flowing," Rucker said. "You have to figure out once that first surge is out of your body and you're gassed, what's my response?

"So hopefully we'll settle in quickly and do what we do."