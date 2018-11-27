Assumption 46, Muscatine 35: Davenport Assumption went almost three quarters without leading in Tuesday’s game at Muscatine. However, once the Knights snatched a fourth-quarter lead, they never gave it back.
Assumption outscored Muscatine by 14 in the fourth quarter to grab a 46-35 road victory over Muscatine.
Olivia Wardlow led the Knights (1-2, 1-0) with 16 points in their Mississippi Athletic Conference opener while Katie Anderson added eight points, including two crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Assumption jumped out to a 4-0 lead in an opening period that provided little offense. Muscatine closed the period with the final five points to take a 5-4 lead.
The Muskies (0-2, 0-1) continued to build on that momentum in the second quarter and took a 19-12 lead into halftime.
However, the Knights’ pressure finally got to the Muskies in the second half. Assumption forced Muscatine into 22 turnovers, including 13 after halftime, on its way to outscoring Muscatine 34-16 in the second half.
The Knights took a 36-33 lead with under three minutes remaining, their first lead of the second half, on a 3-pointer by Anderson.
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
Pleasant Valley 72, Davenport Central 45: Carli Spelhaug scored a game-high 24 points as the Spartans cruised to a MAC-opening victory Tuesday over Davenport Central.
Macy Beinborn added 15 points for the Spartans (2-0, 1-0).
Davenport Central (0-2, 0-1) was led by McKenna Moore with 14 points.
North Scott 66, Burlington 19: Grace Boffeli led the Lancers with 22 points while Presley Case added 10 to lead Class 4A No. 2 North Scott (3-0, 1-0) to a conference-opening road win over Burlington (0-2, 0-1).
Clinton 55, Davenport West 10: The River Queens (2-0, 1-0) jumped out to a 24-2 halftime lead before grabbing their first conference win under first-year head coach Stacy Clark.