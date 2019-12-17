Prep report: Assumption pulls away from Muscatine in second half

Boys basketball

Assumption 58, Muscatine 36: After leading by five points at halftime, just about everything went right for the Knights in the second half of their victory over Muscatine on Tuesday.

“We knew (Muscatine) has two really good players, and that was our focus,” Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “I feel like they continue to get better and better … we didn’t look past this at all. We felt like they kinda punched us in the nose, but we responded in the second half.

“We respect everybody in this league and any road conference win is a great thing.”

Muscatine (1-3, 1-2 MAC) managed to get out to a 5-0 lead. Shortly after junior Reed Ulses converted an and-1 shot plus free throw to make it 8-4, but the Muskie lead was short-lived.

Assumption (6-0, 3-0 MAC) carried an 11-8 lead into the second but had to fight for everything it could get.

Senior Sean Peeters opened the second quarter for the Knights with a 3 that started an Assumption run that opened the lead to 19-11. But the Muskies would force the Knights to shoot just 4 of 11 in the second quarter. However, Muscatine had their own offensive troubles and went into the half down 22-17.