Prep report: Assumption pulls away from Muscatine in second half

Boys basketball
Assumption 58, Muscatine 36: After leading by five points at halftime, just about everything went right for the Knights in the second half of their victory over Muscatine on Tuesday.
“We knew (Muscatine) has two really good players, and that was our focus,” Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “I feel like they continue to get better and better … we didn’t look past this at all. We felt like they kinda punched us in the nose, but we responded in the second half.
“We respect everybody in this league and any road conference win is a great thing.”
Muscatine (1-3, 1-2 MAC) managed to get out to a 5-0 lead. Shortly after junior Reed Ulses converted an and-1 shot plus free throw to make it 8-4, but the Muskie lead was short-lived.
Assumption (6-0, 3-0 MAC) carried an 11-8 lead into the second but had to fight for everything it could get.
Senior Sean Peeters opened the second quarter for the Knights with a 3 that started an Assumption run that opened the lead to 19-11. But the Muskies would force the Knights to shoot just 4 of 11 in the second quarter. However, Muscatine had their own offensive troubles and went into the half down 22-17.
In the second half, the Knights outscored the Muskies 36-19.
Peeters led all scorers with 23 points, 16 coming after the halftime break.
Dieckman led the Muskies with 12 points on 5 of 15 shooting.
You have free articles remaining.
— Ryan Timmerman, ryan.timmerman@muscatinejournal.com
North Scott 69, Clinton 36: North Scott didn't encounter any sort of letdown after its Genesis Shootout win over Rock Island.
The Lancers (5-1, 3-0) jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a MAC win over the River Kings (1-4, 1-2) at Yourd Gymnasium.
Girls basketball
Bettendorf 55, Davenport Central 52: The Bulldogs held off the Blue Devils to end a three-game losing streak Tuesday night.
Kaalyn Petersen led all scorers with 16 points for Bettendorf (4-3, 2-2 MAC) in a game that was tied 27-all at the half.
Kate McAleer (11 points) and Emma Dennison (10 points) also scored in double figures for Bettendorf.
Sydney George led Central (4-3, 2-2) with 13 points while Acorionna Lard added 12 and Kariana Lohf 11.
North Scott 74, Clinton 19: Grace Boffeli scored 20 points in just three quarters of work — her lowest output of the season — leading 12 different Lancers in the scoring column at Yourd Gymnasium.
Presley Case added 11 points for Class 4A No. 1 North Scott (7-0, 4-0), which led 39-6 at halftime, thanks to a defense that held the River Queens (0-7, 0-5) scoreless in the second quarter.
Molly Shannon led Clinton with seven points while Elle Davis added five.
— Staff report