Girls basketball
Central DeWitt 66, Dubuque Wahlert 50: The Sabers advanced to the Class 4A Region 5 title game with a win over the Golden Eagles.
Next up for Central DeWitt is Cedar Rapids Xavier, which beat Western Dubuque 45-28.
Iowa City High 63, Muscatine 51: Almost two months to the day after getting blown out by 65-19 by Iowa City High, the Muskies hung close to the Little Hawks early Saturday, trailing just 13-11 through the first quarter.
Then Iowa City High went on an 18-3 run in the second quarter to pull away in the Class 5A regional semifinal.
Unlike the first time around, however, the Muskies didn't go away, shaving the deficit in the second half, but never getting close enough to threaten the Little Hawks.
Zoey Long led the way for the Muskies with 18 points, hitting four of her seven 3-pointers. Emily Woepking added nine and Alicia Garcia contributed eight points.
Aubrey Joens scored 25 and Rose Nkumu 23 to lead Iowa City High.