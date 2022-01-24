 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep report: Central girls down Muskies
PREP REPORT

Prep report: Central girls down Muskies

  Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

Davenport Central 66, Muscatine 56: A combination of balanced and second-chance opportunities led the Davenport Central girls basketball team to a Mississippi Athletic Conference road win Monday night.

Aniah Smith led Central with 16 points while Adriauna Mayfield finished with 15 and Addisen Ford closed with a dozen. Central outrebounded Muscatine 11-4 in the fourth quarter to break free.

Jazmeriah Jones led the Muskies with a game-high 22 points.

Ford supplied the Blue Devils (9-6, 7-5 MAC) with a presence down low. She had a dozen rebounds, including six in the fourth quarter as Central was able to use the extra possessions to score 17 fourth-quarter points to Muscatine’s 10.

Muscatine (4-11, 3-9) trailed by as many as a dozen in the second but led by as many as seven in the third after a 15-4 run made it 44-37 with just under four minutes left in the third.

