Prep report: Comets hang on for trip to regional final

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The West Liberty’s girls basketball team may have gotten a little more competition than anticipated during Wednesday night’s Class 3A Region 6 semifinal.
But the least surprised of all was Comet head coach Matt Hoeppner.
“(Williamsburg) had injuries, they had kids come back, their record was not fair,” West Liberty head coach Matt Hoeppner said. “That was a very, very good basketball team. I knew it. I didn’t tell my kids that, but I knew it coming in.
“The biggest thing for us, we condition hard, and we talk about it being because of moments like this and (we) rose to the occasion.”
West Liberty was able to prevail by a final score of 63-55.
Although the game was tight throughout, West Liberty was able to keep a grip on the lead until Williamsburg senior Taylor Busch made a layup with 3:58 remaining in the fourth to let the Raiders go on top for the first time at 49-48.
But on the next trip down for the Comets, sophomore Sailor Hall converted two free throws to reclaim the lead.
After Williamsburg’s Teagen Schaefer made the back end of two free throws to tie it at 50, West Liberty senior Haylee Lehman drained a 3-pointer from the left corner — her only field goal of the game — to give the Comets the lead.
“(The 3) was a little rough, honestly,” Lehman said. “I didn’t think it was going in, but I feel like it really pumped us up after that.”
The lead wouldn’t change hands again, thanks in part to Hall’s work from the charity stripe.
Hall finished with a game-high 22 points.
The Comet sophomore had 10 through the first three quarters but went 12-of-14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter alone to help secure the victory for West Liberty. In total, Hall made 14 of 17 free throws.
“In practice, we stress (free throw shooting), that’s one of our main things,” Hall said. “We know if we have free throws on (the opponent), we can make a big impact on the game. I just stepped up to the line thinking, ‘This is for my team, this is for my school.”
Senior Austyn Crees ended with 13, while sophomore Macy Daufeldt and freshman Finley Hall, Sailor’s sister, each had 11 for the winning side.
5A
Dubuque Hempstead 77, Davenport Central 62: Central fell behind by 12 points after one quarter against Dubuque Hempstead and lost in its Class 5A regional opener on Wednesday at Hempstead.
Central finishes its season at 9-12.
Hempstead (13-9) advances to play Bettendorf at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Class 4A
Western Dubuque 64, Clinton 46: Clinton managed just 16 points in the opening half of its Class 4A regional opener and fell to Western Dubuque on Wednesday.
Western Dubuque (7-15) will face Center Point-Urbana on Saturday while Clinton finishes its season 2-20.
Maquoketa 60, West Delaware 40: Maquoketa's first loss to Central DeWitt this season came by 26 points, their second by just four.
Now the Cardinals are hoping that the third time is the charm.
Maquoketa beat West Delaware Wednesday in its Class 4A regional opener to set up a third meeting with the Sabers, this time in the regional semifinal.
Maquoketa improves to 17-5 with the win.