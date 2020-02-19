Prep report: Comets hang on for trip to regional final

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The West Liberty’s girls basketball team may have gotten a little more competition than anticipated during Wednesday night’s Class 3A Region 6 semifinal.

But the least surprised of all was Comet head coach Matt Hoeppner.

“(Williamsburg) had injuries, they had kids come back, their record was not fair,” West Liberty head coach Matt Hoeppner said. “That was a very, very good basketball team. I knew it. I didn’t tell my kids that, but I knew it coming in.

“The biggest thing for us, we condition hard, and we talk about it being because of moments like this and (we) rose to the occasion.”

West Liberty was able to prevail by a final score of 63-55.

Although the game was tight throughout, West Liberty was able to keep a grip on the lead until Williamsburg senior Taylor Busch made a layup with 3:58 remaining in the fourth to let the Raiders go on top for the first time at 49-48.

But on the next trip down for the Comets, sophomore Sailor Hall converted two free throws to reclaim the lead.