Prep report: Geneseo girls reach 9-0 in conference on special night against Alleman

GENESEO — The Geneseo girls recorded their 20th win of the season against Alleman on Thursday night, but both teams came together for the greater good on “Pink Zone” night.

Following Geneseo’s 43-33 victory over Alleman, a check for $3,700 was made out to 3D Strong & Breast Cancer Support. Both teams wore pink shirts before the game and presented pink flowers to anyone in the crowd battling cancer.

“We have a great community that always supports us,” said Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig, who scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter.

The Lady Leafs (20-2, 9-0 Big 6) remain in control of the conference after notching their 20th win. GHS won its sixth straight game and is undefeated in 2020. The Leafs led 22-4 after one quarter and 33-12 at halftime.

Avrie Schmidt led Alleman (3-20, 0-10) with 12 points — all in the second half — after coming off the bench. Averi Rangel started for Alleman and finished with five points (2-2 FGs).

Maddi Barickman (11 points) and Abbi Barickman (nine points) were Geneseo’s other leading scorers, but the whole varsity roster had minutes.