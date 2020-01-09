PREP REPORT: Ludwig, freshmen Leafs key Geneseo late in clutch win over Quincy

Girls basketball
Ludwig keys Geneseo late in clutch win: Kammie Ludwig was direct with what she told her Geneseo teammates at halftime, trailing Quincy by four points.
The sophomore’s scoring, as well as her leadership, keyed the Leafs to a 53-49 comeback Western Big Six Conference win to hold off a strong Quincy effort, led by Emily Wilson’s 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Geneseo (14-2, 7-0 Big 6) remains in control of the conference lead after defeating the Blue Devils (8-7, 3-4).
“We came out at halftime and I said, ‘We are not going to lose this ballgame,’” said Ludwig, who scored a game-high 24 points with seven rebounds. “It comes down to the point where, you either want it or you don’t. … Whichever team wants it more is going to win.”
With Geneseo making just 1 of 20 3-pointers in the game, it had to find scoring by any means necessary. Quincy’s 21 turnovers made for plenty of extra chances for GHS, and proved to be costly for the Blue Devils.
Pioneers push Warriors in loss: Down by as many as 17 points early in the second quarter, the youthful Alleman girls' basketball team showed plenty of poise Thursday night.
After stopping a 12-0 Sterling run, the Pioneers used 3-pointers by Samantha Coleman and Annabelle Nienhaus to close the gap, then made it a nine-point game at halftime after Averi Rangel buried a trey with 7.1 seconds on the clock.
However, Alleman's second-quarter surge re-awakened the Golden Warriors, who rattled off 10 straight points to open the second half and never looked back en route to a 57-37 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Don Morris Gymnasium.
Led by Avrie Schmidt's 14 points, including a 9-of-10 showing from the foul line, the Pioneers continued to take steps toward being a team not to be overlooked come postseason time.
Maroons earn comeback win: Down big at halftime, the Moline girls' were near an all-time low for their season and were looking for a way to charge back.
The Maroons did just that, as they overcame a 12-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to defeat the hosting Galesburg Silver Streaks 61-59 in Western Big Six Conference play at John Thiel Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Cierra McNamee led the Maroons with 20 points and also hauled in eight rebounds.
