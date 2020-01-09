PREP REPORT: Ludwig, freshmen Leafs key Geneseo late in clutch win over Quincy

Girls basketball

Ludwig keys Geneseo late in clutch win: Kammie Ludwig was direct with what she told her Geneseo teammates at halftime, trailing Quincy by four points.

The sophomore’s scoring, as well as her leadership, keyed the Leafs to a 53-49 comeback Western Big Six Conference win to hold off a strong Quincy effort, led by Emily Wilson’s 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Geneseo (14-2, 7-0 Big 6) remains in control of the conference lead after defeating the Blue Devils (8-7, 3-4).

“We came out at halftime and I said, ‘We are not going to lose this ballgame,’” said Ludwig, who scored a game-high 24 points with seven rebounds. “It comes down to the point where, you either want it or you don’t. … Whichever team wants it more is going to win.”

With Geneseo making just 1 of 20 3-pointers in the game, it had to find scoring by any means necessary. Quincy’s 21 turnovers made for plenty of extra chances for GHS, and proved to be costly for the Blue Devils.

