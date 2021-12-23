Prep report: Moline girls nab two wins at Sterling

Girls basketball

Moline sweeps pair at Sterling Shootout: The Maroons built a 14-point halftime lead and cruised to a 55-44 win Thursday over Naperville Central in their second game of the day at the Sterling Shootout.

Moline had beaten the hosts 65-18 earlier in the day.

The Maroons scored 35 points in the first half, with Bella Smith scoring 12 of her 16 points and Kadence Tatum 10 of her 14.

Caroline Hazen and Nadi McDonald-Nunn each had eight points against Central, with Hazen hitting two 3-pointers and McDonald Nunn goign 4-5 from the free throw line.

Moline jumped out to a 38-12 win over Western Big 6 foe Sterling in their opener and held the Golden Warriors to only six points in the second half of their opening rout.

Ten Maroons got on the scoreboard in the game, led by Smith's 17. Tahlea Tirrell added 10 and Paige Melton eight for the Maroons, with Tirrell hitting two of Moline's three 3-pointers in the game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0