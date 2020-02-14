Prep report: Moline, Rocky, Geneseo advance three wrestlers to sectional semifinals

Wrestling
Moline trio reaches sectional semifinals: Three Moline wrestlers won quarterfinal matches Friday at the 3A Quincy Sectional, and none needed the full time to do it.
After getting a bye, 106-pounder Charlie Farmer beat Bellevue West's Justin Harris by tech fall in 2:59.
The other two Maroon semifinalists didn't even need that long to record pins. Noah Tapia pinned Romeoville's Jaden Ruiz in 1:45 at 113 pounds and Kole Brower pinned Oswego East's Evan Brauer in 58 seconds at 132 pounds.
Competition, including wrestlebacks, continues Saturday.
Rocks, Leafs, advance three to semis: Pharoah Gray made short work of his quarterfinal match at the 2A Rochelle Sectional on Friday.
Gray pinned Peoria's Timothy Petty to reach the 285-pound semifinals.
He was joined in the semifinals by a pair of teammates: Aoci Bernard, who got a pin in the 120 pound quarterfinals, and Victor Guzman, who advanced by major decision at 132 pounds.
All three received first round byes.
Three Geneseo wrestlers also reached the semifinals, led by Luke Henkhaus, who picked up two pins at 126 pounds. Anthony Montez followed an opening-round pin with a quarterfinal major decision at 113 pounds and Logan Tuggle also had a quarterfinal major decision after a first-round bye.
Riverdale gets three into sectional semifinal: Riverdale's Collin Altensey needed 1:20 to end his 106-pound quarterfinal at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Friday, as the Rams led the local contingent by getting three wrestlers into the semifinals.
Brock Smith at 113 pounds and Bryan Caves at 220 pounds also won quarterfinal matches for Riverdale.
You have free articles remaining.
Rockridge's unbeaten duo of Dallas Krueger (138) and Nolan Throne (145) kept their win streaks going by reaching the semis, Krueger by tech fall and Throne via pin.
Throne might face another local if both get to the finals as Orion 145-pounder Allen Catour joined 285-pound teammate Luke DeBallie in reaching the semis.
Alleman also got a pair of grapplers into the semifinals as Jack Patting picked up a pair of pins at 152 pounds and Eli Denton won a pair of matches at 195 pounds.
Other local semifinalists at Oregon include West Carroll's Ethen Doty (132) and Camren Simpson (182), Erie-Prophetstown's Jase Grunder (120), Fulton's Nate Portz (285), Morrison's Colton Linke (126) and Sherrard's Rhett Frere (170).
King, Speaker reach semifinals: A pair of Mercer County wrestlers reached the semifinals at the Class 1A Olympia Sectional on Friday. Broctyn King picked up a pair of major decisions at 113 pounds and Seth Speaker followed a bye with a decision win at 160 pounds.
Prep boys basketball
Sterling 80, Alleman 39: The Alleman Pioneers were more than doubled-up by host Sterling in Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Musgrove Fieldhouse. The 3-25 Pioneers dropped to 0-13 in league play as Sterling improved to 16-11, 5-7.
While Sterling led from the opening basket, the Pioneers only trailed 20-14 after the opening quarter. By halftime, the margin grew to 39-23.
Elijah Campos was the only Pioneer to reach double-figure scoring as he finished with 15 points.
Trevor Vos scored 16 to lead five Sterling players in double-figures. Isaiah Yarbrough added 13, Trevon Jordan 11 and JP Schilling and Cooper Willman 10 each.
The Golden Warriors won the game with 57.4% field goal shooting for the game (31 of 54), that was tempered by 4 of 13 (30.8%) 3-point shooting. Conversely, the Pioneers were just 17 of 48 (34.7%) from the field that included 4 of 16 from beyond the arc. Sterling out-rebounded the Pioneers 38-18. Another big difference came from the free-throw line where Sterling was 14 of 19 and Alleman made just 1 of 4 attempts.
Prep girls basketball
Amboy 41, Fulton 30: The Fulton Steamers hung with the Class 1A second-ranked Clippers for a half before 30-1 Amboy pulled away for the regional championship on its home floor. Abi Payne led Amboy with 11 points, while Kylie Collachia led Fulton with eight points. The Steamers finished the season 15-14.