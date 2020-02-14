Prep report: Moline, Rocky, Geneseo advance three wrestlers to sectional semifinals

Prep boys basketball

Sterling 80, Alleman 39: The Alleman Pioneers were more than doubled-up by host Sterling in Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Musgrove Fieldhouse. The 3-25 Pioneers dropped to 0-13 in league play as Sterling improved to 16-11, 5-7.

While Sterling led from the opening basket, the Pioneers only trailed 20-14 after the opening quarter. By halftime, the margin grew to 39-23.

Elijah Campos was the only Pioneer to reach double-figure scoring as he finished with 15 points.

Trevor Vos scored 16 to lead five Sterling players in double-figures. Isaiah Yarbrough added 13, Trevon Jordan 11 and JP Schilling and Cooper Willman 10 each.

The Golden Warriors won the game with 57.4% field goal shooting for the game (31 of 54), that was tempered by 4 of 13 (30.8%) 3-point shooting. Conversely, the Pioneers were just 17 of 48 (34.7%) from the field that included 4 of 16 from beyond the arc. Sterling out-rebounded the Pioneers 38-18. Another big difference came from the free-throw line where Sterling was 14 of 19 and Alleman made just 1 of 4 attempts.

Prep girls basketball

Amboy 41, Fulton 30: The Fulton Steamers hung with the Class 1A second-ranked Clippers for a half before 30-1 Amboy pulled away for the regional championship on its home floor. Abi Payne led Amboy with 11 points, while Kylie Collachia led Fulton with eight points. The Steamers finished the season 15-14.

