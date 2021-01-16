Prep report: Muskie girls pull away from West

Girls basketball

Muscatine 63, Davenport West 37: Zoey Long made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points as Muscatine outscored Davenport West 23-5 in the third quarter to pull away for a Mississippi Athletic Conference win Saturday afternoon in Muscatine.

Long made nine of 19 shots for the Muskies, who picked up their second win in less than 24 hours to improve to 4-4 in conference play.

Kaitlyn Powell had 22 points for West (1-5, 1-3).

Grace Bode chipped in 10 points, five assists and two rebounds for the Muskies.

Maquoketa 48, Clinton 20: Maquoketa outscored Clinton 22-2 in the third quarter Saturday afternoon to collect a nonconference win at Yourd Gymnasium.

Maquoketa (6-9) held a 17-12 lead at intermission before breaking the game open after halftime.

Clinton shot 9 of 34 (26.5%) for the game. Makenzie Cooley had four points and 10 rebounds for the River Queens (0-9).

Boys basketball

Maquoketa 80, Clinton 55: For one quarter Saturday, Clinton, seeking its first win of the season, played even with visiting Maquoketa.