Prep report: Muskies held scoreless in fourth, lose by one

The Muscatine girls basketball team held Davenport North to just two points in the second quarter on Friday night. After three quarters, they were up by 14.
But it wasn’t enough as Davenport North outscored the Muskies 15-0 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 35-34 win in Muscatine.
The teams seemingly switched roles at the half. Muscatine dominated both ends of the floor in the first half, but North recovered and was equally impressive in the second half as the Muskies were in the first. In the end, the Wildcats were able to make one more play to deliver the win.
“We talked about putting people away,” Muskie head coach Susan Orvis said. “But it’s just about being able to execute and execute under pressure along with spacing and timing, the details of the situation.
“That’s where we’re still growing. … We’re putting ourselves in a great position, it’s just now ‘How do we finish and put the game away?’”
North (5-2, 4-1 MAC) took its first lead of the night with 1:24 left in the fourth after the Wildcats’ Ivy Wilmington made it 35-34.
Pleasant Valley 70, Davenport West 29: The Falcons kept the game close early, but the Spartans used a 28-point second quarter to pull away and get their first Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season.
Jessi Meyer and Ilah Perez-Johnson each scored 14 points to lead Pleasant Valley (1-4, 2-6) with Meyer hitting two of the Spartans' nine 3-pointers. Addie Kerkhoff added 10.
Kylee Devore scored seven to lead West (1-4, 1-5), which trailed 9-4 after the first quarter before PV expanded the lead to 23 points at halftime.
North Scott 71, Davenport Central 49: Grace Boffeli scored 23 of her 27 points in the first half and Presley Case added 13 as the Lancers (8-0, 6-0) remained unbeaten heading into the winter break.
North Scott outscored Central 23-5 in the second quarter to pull away after the Lancers led 16-10 after the first quarter. Adriauna Mayfield led the Blue Devils (4-4, 2-3) with 14 points and Kariana Lohf had 12.
Bettendorf 48, Clinton 26: Izzy Appel scored a team-high 10 points and Maggie Erpelding added nine for the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2). Bettendorf outscored the River Queens 23-4 in the second quarter to pull away after leading 9-4 after the first quarter.
Elle Davis led all scorers with 13 points while Makenzie Colley had 8 for Clinton (0-8, 0-6).
Wrestling
North Scott earns way into No. 2 pool at Battle of Waterloo: Fresh off a decisive win over 3A No. 5 Ankeny in the pool semifinals at the Battle of Waterloo on Friday, North Scott came out quickly against another ranked opponent with a spot in the championship bracket in their sight.
Jake Matthaidess (160) and Zachary Campbell (170) made short work of their opponents from Lisbon, ranked No. 2 in 1A by the Predicament, with their pins handing the Lancers an early lead in the bracket final dual.
It didn't last.
Lisbon used seven straight victories to rally to a 50-24 win, sending North Scott into Pool 2 for Saturday's competition.
North Scott had used a run over seven straight victories of its own to overcome an early deficit and beat New Hampton/Turkey Valley 51-21. The Lancers had no need for a comeback against Ankeny, winning the match's first six bouts, four by pins.
Campbell, Deven Strief (145) and Cael Bredar (126) all tallied three wins on the night for the Lancers, with Bredar and Strief getting two pins each.
Assumption will wrestle in Pool 4 Saturday after the Knights won their opener over the Predicament's 1A No. 8 Lake Mills 36-28 before dropping its next two duals.
2A No. 1 West Delaware dispatched the Knights 48-25 before Assumption fell to Indianola 36-26.
Derrick Bass (106), Noah Gonzalez (132) and Seth Adrian (220/285) all won three matches for Assumption, with Adrian pinning all of his opponents.
Pleasant Valley will compete in Pool 6 Saturday after sandwiching a loss to West Des Moines Valley (43-18) and a tiebreaker defeat to Lake Mills (33-33) around a win over Waterloo West (54-19).
Hunter Meyrer at 132 pounds, Caden McDermott at 145 pounds, Eli Loyd at 152 pounds and Ryan Kammerer at 170 pounds each had three wins on the day. Loyd had two pins.
The pins took Loyd to 104 for his career. He passed the previous school record with his first pin of the night.
The fifth-place dual against Lake Mills came down to the final match, with Pleasant Valley trailing 33-30. McDermott took the win but couldn't get any bonus points points with his 9-6 victory.