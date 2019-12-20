Prep report: Muskies held scoreless in fourth, lose by one

The Muscatine girls basketball team held Davenport North to just two points in the second quarter on Friday night. After three quarters, they were up by 14.

But it wasn’t enough as Davenport North outscored the Muskies 15-0 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 35-34 win in Muscatine.

The teams seemingly switched roles at the half. Muscatine dominated both ends of the floor in the first half, but North recovered and was equally impressive in the second half as the Muskies were in the first. In the end, the Wildcats were able to make one more play to deliver the win.

“We talked about putting people away,” Muskie head coach Susan Orvis said. “But it’s just about being able to execute and execute under pressure along with spacing and timing, the details of the situation.

“That’s where we’re still growing. … We’re putting ourselves in a great position, it’s just now ‘How do we finish and put the game away?’”

North (5-2, 4-1 MAC) took its first lead of the night with 1:24 left in the fourth after the Wildcats’ Ivy Wilmington made it 35-34.