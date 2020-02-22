Prep report: North advances to regional final

Girls basketball
Davenport North 83, Davenport West 41: Facing off for a second straight game, Davenport North had no problem handling Davenport West for a second straight game, cruising to a Class 5A regional semifinal win on Saturday.
Camry Dillie led North with 18 points.
Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats (18-4) is ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie (19-3), which beat Pleasant Valley on Saturday.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Pleasant Valley 28: Three days after beating Muscatine for the first time in three tries, the Spartans failed to keep the momentum going against Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday in the Class 5A regional semifinal game.
Prairie raced out to 36-9 halftime lead and the Spartans weren't able to mount a charge after intermission.
The loss ends PV's season at 10-13.
Halle Vice led Pleasant Valley with 15 points. Prairie was led by Mallory McDermott with 13.
North Polk 45, West Liberty 32: The score was tied to end the first and third quarters and the second and third ended with buzzer-beating 3-pointers in the Class 3A Region 6 final between North Polk and West Liberty.
However, it was No. 5 North Polk (19-5) which dominated the fourth on its way to a 45-32 victory over No. 14 West Liberty (19-5) to secure a trip to state.
Junior Maggie Phipps led all scorers with 16. Phipps’ 3 at the buzzer brought the halftime score to 22-19 in favor of West Liberty. West Liberty senior Austyn Crees, likewise, drained one from deep to end the third, at which point the teams were knotted at 31.
However, North Polk (19-5) won the fourth by a 14-1 margin, as they were able to handle the West Liberty pressure defense throughout and hit 8 of 11 fourth-quarter free throws to pull away.
West Liberty (19-5) was led by freshman Finley Hall’s 10, followed by sophomore Sailor Hall’s 9.
“If somebody would’ve called me and said ‘You’ll be tied at the end of the third,’ I would’ve taken it,” said West Liberty first-year head coach Matt Hoeppner. “Our offense stalled a bit in the fourth, (North Polk) made a run and we started forcing things. All in all, I’m more than proud of this group and what they’ve accomplished.”