Prep report: North advances to regional final

However, it was No. 5 North Polk (19-5) which dominated the fourth on its way to a 45-32 victory over No. 14 West Liberty (19-5) to secure a trip to state.

Junior Maggie Phipps led all scorers with 16. Phipps’ 3 at the buzzer brought the halftime score to 22-19 in favor of West Liberty. West Liberty senior Austyn Crees, likewise, drained one from deep to end the third, at which point the teams were knotted at 31.

However, North Polk (19-5) won the fourth by a 14-1 margin, as they were able to handle the West Liberty pressure defense throughout and hit 8 of 11 fourth-quarter free throws to pull away.

West Liberty (19-5) was led by freshman Finley Hall’s 10, followed by sophomore Sailor Hall’s 9.

“If somebody would’ve called me and said ‘You’ll be tied at the end of the third,’ I would’ve taken it,” said West Liberty first-year head coach Matt Hoeppner. “Our offense stalled a bit in the fourth, (North Polk) made a run and we started forcing things. All in all, I’m more than proud of this group and what they’ve accomplished.”

