Girls basketball
Davenport North 49, Muscatine 42: Bella Sims scored 17 points and the Davenport North girls basketball team used an 18-point second quarter to earn a 49-42 road win against Muscatine on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (4-2, 4-1 MAC) trailed 10-9 after one quarter but a switch from a zone defense to a pressuring man-to-man that caused three Muscatine turnovers led to North layups and sparked a 13-2 run by the Wildcats.
The Muskies (1-6, 1-4 MAC) crawled back into the game behind a strong second half from Alicia Garcia, who led the team with 17 points. She and junior Emily Woepking fueled an 8-2 run at the end of the third quarter to bring Muscatine within seven, 41-34.
Garcia scored a bucket to start the fourth and cut the North lead to 41-36, but moments later, senior Camry Dillie was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Muscatine sophomore Rylie Moss. Dillie, who scored 12 points for North, hit all three free throws to halt Muscatine’s momentum.
North kept Muscatine at arm's length for the remainder of the game to earn its fourth Mississippi Athletic Conference victory in five games.
Bettendorf 68, Burlington 23: Kylie Wroblewski led a balanced attack with 18 points as Bettendorf remained tied for first place with Pleasant Valley in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.
The Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 MAC) outscored Burlington 27-7 in the second quarter to take a commanding 42-14 lead. Ashley Fountain contributed 11 points and Kaalyn Peterson 10.
Burlington fell to 2-5, 1-4 MAC.
Clinton 65, Central 54: Megan Gandrup scored 26 points and led an extensive 3-point assault as Clinton rolled to victory over Davenport Central.
Gandrup accounted for six of the River Queens’ 10 3-pointers with Macy Mulholland adding 15 points and Molly Chapman 12. The Queens (3-3 overall, 2-3 MAC) outscored Central 17-3 in the second quarter to open a 32-17 halftime lead.
McKenna Moore led Central (1-5, 1-4 MAC) with 16 points with Nacari Bryant adding 11 and Angel Taylor 10.
Assumption 76, Davenport West 6: After having an unsuccessful night scoring in their last Mississippi Athletic Conference contest, the Knights got back on track Tuesday against the winless Falcons.
Assumption (2-5, 2-3 MAC) scored 36 straight points before giving up a basket and led 49-6 after the first half. Three players scored in double figures for the Knights, led by Olivia Wardlow’s 14. Brooke Hildebrandt led West with four points.