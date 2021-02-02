Prep report: North Scott downs Central

Prep girls basketball

North Scott 62, Davenport Central 48: State-ranked North Scott stayed tied with Central DeWitt and Davenport North in the loss column for the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead following Tuesday night's victory at Central's George Marshall Gymnasium.

Samantha Scott had a a game-high 16 points while Ashley Fountain tossed in 15 and Makayla Farnum contributed 10 for the Lancers. North Scott built a 24-9 lead after the opening quarter and never saw that margin get under double figures.

Scott knocked in four 3-pointers and Fountain had two for North Scott (11-1, 7-1).

Aniah Smith finished with 11 points and Adriauna Mayfield had 10 for Central (3-6, 2-6).

Davenport North 48, Muscatine 43: Class 5A 14th-ranked North used a surge early in the fourth quarter and Bella Sims made four free throws down the stretch to help the Wildcats pull out a road win against Muscatine.

North led by a point going into the final quarter and then extended the margin to 40-32. Muscatine tried to rally and got within three in the final 30 seconds, but North closed the game at the foul line.