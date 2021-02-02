Prep report: North Scott downs Central

Prep girls basketball
North Scott 62, Davenport Central 48: State-ranked North Scott stayed tied with Central DeWitt and Davenport North in the loss column for the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead following Tuesday night's victory at Central's George Marshall Gymnasium.
Samantha Scott had a a game-high 16 points while Ashley Fountain tossed in 15 and Makayla Farnum contributed 10 for the Lancers. North Scott built a 24-9 lead after the opening quarter and never saw that margin get under double figures.
Scott knocked in four 3-pointers and Fountain had two for North Scott (11-1, 7-1).
Aniah Smith finished with 11 points and Adriauna Mayfield had 10 for Central (3-6, 2-6).
Davenport North 48, Muscatine 43: Class 5A 14th-ranked North used a surge early in the fourth quarter and Bella Sims made four free throws down the stretch to help the Wildcats pull out a road win against Muscatine.
North led by a point going into the final quarter and then extended the margin to 40-32. Muscatine tried to rally and got within three in the final 30 seconds, but North closed the game at the foul line.
Sims had a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats (6-1, 6-1). Madi Petersen had 18 points and Zoey Long finished with 12 for the Muskies (6-7, 6-6).
Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport West 32: Sophomore Halle Vice scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Pleasant Valley Spartans to an easy Mississippi Athletic Conference road victory over Davenport West on Tuesday evening.
The victory snapped the Spartans' four-game losing streak and handed West (2-7, 1-5 MAC) its second straight setback.
The Spartans (8-6, 5-6 MAC) blew out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter and had the margin to 32-15 by halftime as Vice, a guard, had 14 points.
Senior Emily Wood added 12 points for the Spartans and classmate Jessi Meyer tossed in 11.
Junior Kaitlyn Powell led West with 12 points.
Bettendorf 52, Clinton 18: Bettendorf scored the first 14 points of the second half Tuesday night to seize control of its MAC tilt on the road against Clinton.
The Bulldogs led 19-11 at intermission but held the River Queens scoreless for the first 4 minutes, 50 seconds of the third quarter.
It was the second straight win for the Bulldogs, who moved to 6-3 overall and 6-3 in league play. Clinton fell to 0-12.