Prep report: PV sweeps triangular

Girls basketball

Quincy 68, United Township 51: A first half lead wasn't enough for the United Township girls basketball team, as turnovers and shooting woes cost the Panthers in a loss to Quincy.

The Panthers had 20 turnovers in the game and went 18-of-50 from the field. UT went into the halftime break up 24-21, but the Blue Devils outscored United Township 20-6 in the third quarter and held the lead for the rest of the game.

Davianna Morgan led the team with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, but fouled out in the fourth quarter. Jasmine Bell was also sidelined for most of the game with foul trouble before eventually fouling out with just three points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Geneseo 60, Alleman 26: The Leafs, undefeated and ranked 10th in Class 3A, took apart the host Pioneers in precision-like fashion Thursday, winning for the seventh time in the young season and moving to 2-0 in the Western Big Six.

Geneseo scored the first 11 points of the game and never looked back, defeating Alleman 60-26.

On the night Geneseo was led by Ludwig with 18 points and four rebounds, and sophomore guard Alisande Rapps with nine points, two steals and two assists. The young Pioneers were paced by senior guard Samantha Coleman with 12 points and three rebounds, and junior post player Caroline Adam with seven rebounds.

