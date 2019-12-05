Prep report: PV sweeps triangular

Wrestling
PV sweeps triangular: Four Spartan wrestlers won two contested matches as Pleasant Valley swept Burlington, 61-13, and Davenport Central, 62-18, in a Mississippi Valley Conference triangular Thursday.
Pleasant Valley dropped three matches in both duals.
Central edged host Burlington in the third dual 36-35, getting pins from Callum Swanson at 170 pounds and Isaac Penzol at 182 pounds to rally for the win. Marcos Martinez at 285 pounds and Nathan Canfield at 120 pounds picked up a pair of pins for the Blue Devils on the night.
But it was the Spartans who emerged unbeaten in the triangular, as Izaak Swanson (126), Ryan Kammerer (170), T.J. Brown (182) and Aiden Kilstrom (220) each picked up two contested wins, with Brown and Kilstrom registering both by pin.
North Scott opens with pair of MAC wins: North Scott opened its Mississippi Athletic Conference season with a pair of victories at its home triangular with Muscatine, 57-9, and Clinton, 62-12, Thursday.
Clinton topped Muscatine 45-33 to earn a split on the night.
North Scott dropped just five total matches, and six Lancers earned two contested wins: Josh Connor (132), Trenten Doty (138), Deven Strief (145), Nate Link (152), Joey Petersen (195) and Carson McCaughey (285). McCaughey won both of his matches by pin.
Hunter Randall picked up two pins on the night for Clinton at 220 pounds, and Kale Anderson also won both of his bouts at 120 pounds for the River Kings.
Tim Nimely (182 pounds) and Cedric Castillo (160) each got two wins for Muscatine, with Castillo pinning both of his opponents.
Pins lift Assumption past Washington: Led by three pins in the 170-, 182- and 195-pound weight classes, Assumption topped Washington in a dual Thursday.
Logan Schimanski (170), John Argo (182) and Aiden Morgan (195) got Assumption off to a dominant start, and Derrick Bass added a pin at 106 for the Knights. Combined the four pins took less than 3:30.
West sweeps triangular: Strength in the lower weights helped propel Davenport West to a triangular sweep Thursday.
West beat Mercer County 46-31 and Louisa-Muscatine 54-28.
Kelton Younberg picked up two pins at 126 pounds for the Falcons, and Aydin Nicklaus (106) and Travis Hodges (113) each picked up a quick pin against Mercer County and a forfeit win against Louisa-Muscatine.
Clayton Broderson also picked up two wins for West at 220 pounds.
Louisa-Muscatine fell to Mercer County 54-30 in their dual.
Girls basketball
Quincy 68, United Township 51: A first half lead wasn't enough for the United Township girls basketball team, as turnovers and shooting woes cost the Panthers in a loss to Quincy.
The Panthers had 20 turnovers in the game and went 18-of-50 from the field. UT went into the halftime break up 24-21, but the Blue Devils outscored United Township 20-6 in the third quarter and held the lead for the rest of the game.
Davianna Morgan led the team with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, but fouled out in the fourth quarter. Jasmine Bell was also sidelined for most of the game with foul trouble before eventually fouling out with just three points on 1-of-6 shooting.
Geneseo 60, Alleman 26: The Leafs, undefeated and ranked 10th in Class 3A, took apart the host Pioneers in precision-like fashion Thursday, winning for the seventh time in the young season and moving to 2-0 in the Western Big Six.
Geneseo scored the first 11 points of the game and never looked back, defeating Alleman 60-26.
On the night Geneseo was led by Ludwig with 18 points and four rebounds, and sophomore guard Alisande Rapps with nine points, two steals and two assists. The young Pioneers were paced by senior guard Samantha Coleman with 12 points and three rebounds, and junior post player Caroline Adam with seven rebounds.