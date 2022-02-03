PREP REPORT: Quincy rallies to sink UTHS girls

Girls basketball

Quincy 45, United Township 37: For one half, United Township dominated Thursday's road tussle with Quincy, shutting out the Blue Devils in the first quarter and building an 11-point halftime advantage.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, Quincy flipped the script in the second half, outscoring UT 16-5 in the third quarter to tie the game and pulling away in the fourth for the Western Big 6 victory.

The loss drops the Panthers to 8-14 on the season and 4-9 in conference play. Quincy got back to .500 in conference at 6-6, 10-8 overall, tying them for fourth with Galesburg.

Moline 58, Sterling 22: The Maroons didn't waste any time making a decisive run in Thursday's Western Big 6 clash with last-place Sterling, scoring nearly half their points to lead 26-3 after the first quarter and building a 30-point halftime advantage.

Bella Smith had 15 points and Kadence Tatum finished with 14 for Moline. The win keeps the Maroons firmly entrenched in third place in the conference at 8-4, 16-12 overall. Sterling fell to 1-19 overall and 0-12 in the Big 6.

