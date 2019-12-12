Prep report: Rock Island cruises past Alleman

Girls basketball
Rock Island 68, Alleman 31: Rock Island opened up a 27-0 lead Thursday, and it wasn’t at Almquist Field.
Defensive toughness and hot shooting by the Rock Island girls made for an atypical night of basketball as they defeated Alleman 68-31 at home.
Rocky (8-4, 2-2 Big 6) led 19-0 after the first quarter, holding Alleman (1-8, 0-4 Big 6) to 0-for-8 shooting in the opening frame. Tyla Thomas scored Alleman's first basket midway though the second quarter.
Rocky coach Henry Hall said the different looks his girls had on defense caused problems for Alleman, which turned the ball over 16 times. But his team continued to attack, even as its bench players entered the game with a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“That’s what we’re going to have to do, is continue to fight and play defense,” said Hall, who showcased a deep bench as 10 girls scored on Thursday. “We have starters, but any one of our kids can play.”
Bre Williams was one of those players who added an extra spark for the Rocks, coming off the bench to hit her first four shots. The senior guard showed defensive effort throughout the game, collecting three steals and finishing with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
— Drake Lansman, dlansman@qconline.com
Geneseo 71, Sterling 47: Sterling turned the ball over 24 times, and the Leafs got 18 points off turnovers.
You have free articles remaining.
Geneseo's Maddi Barickman shot 9 of 13 from the field to finish with 25 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter.
Sterling threw its 1-3-1 zone at the Leafs, and Geneseo responded by hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 13-9 lead.
“You’ve got to realize the spots that are open,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “Against a 1-3-1 you’ve got to utilize ball fakes. They’re really athletic, and if you just come at them and throw the ball, they’re going to get a lot of tips and a lot of steals, so you’ve got to be composed and know where the gaps are in the 1-3-1 and where to attack.”
Kammie Ludwig finished with 26 points.
— Sauk Valley Media
Wrestling
PV sweeps triangular, West grabs win: Although there weren't many surprises throughout the night during Muscatine's wrestling triangular with Pleasant Valley and Davenport West on Thursday night, the night certainly finished in an unexpected fashion.
Muscatine and Pleasant Valley started the action for the night. However the Muskies only saw four of their own get wins against PV, the final ending up 57-18 in favor of the Spartans. Pleasant Valley also took the middle portion by defeating West 49-24. But the plot twist came right before West finished the night with a 41-33 victory over Muscatine.
The last match was between Muscatine freshman Collin Zellmer and West's Daniel Noriega. The two wrestlers were slated to be on the JV squad, but both coaches allowed them to wrestle at 113 instead of ending the night with a Muscatine forfeit.
Noriega got a pin in 3 minutes, 42 seconds and gave West the victory to cap off the night.
— Ryan Timmerman, Muscatine Journal