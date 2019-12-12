Prep report: Rock Island cruises past Alleman

Geneseo 71, Sterling 47: Sterling turned the ball over 24 times, and the Leafs got 18 points off turnovers.

Geneseo's Maddi Barickman shot 9 of 13 from the field to finish with 25 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter.

Sterling threw its 1-3-1 zone at the Leafs, and Geneseo responded by hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 13-9 lead.

“You’ve got to realize the spots that are open,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “Against a 1-3-1 you’ve got to utilize ball fakes. They’re really athletic, and if you just come at them and throw the ball, they’re going to get a lot of tips and a lot of steals, so you’ve got to be composed and know where the gaps are in the 1-3-1 and where to attack.”

Kammie Ludwig finished with 26 points.

Wrestling

PV sweeps triangular, West grabs win: Although there weren't many surprises throughout the night during Muscatine's wrestling triangular with Pleasant Valley and Davenport West on Thursday night, the night certainly finished in an unexpected fashion.