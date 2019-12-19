Prep report: Rock Island rallies to beat Quincy

Girls basketball
Rock Island 61, Quincy 54: Early on Thursday night, Quincy’s zone defense had the Rock Island girls stifled. Slowly but surely, the Lady Rocks gained momentum on offense and took advantage of 24 QHS turnovers in a Western Big Six Conference victory.
Hannah Simmer scored nine of her 19 points in Rock Island’s 18-11 second-quarter run to make it a two-point deficit at halftime.
“I felt like early we were living on that 3-point line a little bit, and we weren’t really moving the ball like we should have,” RI coach Henry Hall said. “It opened up in the second half.”
Brooklynn Larson added 15 points for the Rocks (10-5, 4-2).
— Drake Lansman, dlansman@qconline.com
United Township 39, Alleman 24: The Panthers led early, played aggressive defense and ran away with a victory, their first in conference play.
Jade Hunter led UT (2-10, 1-5) with 24 points and nine rebounds while Sam Coleman led the Pioneers (1-11, 0-6) with 10.
Wrestling
Assumption wins triangular: Assumption earned a 45-21 win over Muscatine and a 66-15 victory over Davenport Central to sweep a home triangular Thursday at Assumption High School.
Ethan Forker (120) pinned Muscatine's Garrett Head in 40 seconds and earned a win by forfeit in his match against the Blue Devils. Noah Gonzalez (132) won a 16-3 major decision over Muscatine's Jett Fridley and also earned a win by forfeit against Davenport Central.
Parker Terronez (145) had an 18-1 tech fall over Muscatine's Kuinton Middugh and pinned Central's Zavaan Mueller in 4:35. Evan Forker (152) pinned Muscatine's Connor Beck in 4:17 and won his match against Central by forfeit. Aiden Morgan (195) had a 6-2 decision over Muscatine's Anthony Mathias and pinned Central's Alonzo Duarte in 1:33, while Seth Adrian (220) pinned Muscatine's Nathan Beatty in 1:37 and Central's Reyes Lira in 1:17.
Central's Nathan Canfield earned an 11-5 decision over Assumption's Jacob Maes at 113 and pinned Muscatine's Garrett Head in 5:04 at 120 pounds. Callum Swanson (182) earned a pair of pins.
Muscatine's Mason Crabtree (126) won over Central by forfeit and had a 16-1 tech fall over Assumption's Colton Pilgrim in 4:58. Carson Harder (138) won over Central by forfeit and had a 3-0 decision over Assumption's Parker Foley. Cedric Castillo (160) pinned Central's Cortez Goodwin in 2:48 and had an 8-2 decision over Assumption's Eli McCracken. Tim Nimely (170) won over Central by forfeit and had a 12-2 major decision over Assumption's Logan Schimanski.
Bettendorf 62, Davenport West 17: Pins from Dustin Bohren (106 pounds), Josh Pelzer (132), Nick Matthys (145), Austin Barta (152), Ethan Barry (220) and Luke Jefferson (285) helped spur the Bulldogs to a dual win over the Falcons Thursday night.
Along with the pins, Bettendorf also got a 15-5 major decision from Keano Roberts (160) and a 9-0 major decision from Damian Peterson (170).
For the Falcons, Travis Hodges (113) and Tucker Avis (120) both earned pins while Tyreese Johnson (195) had a technical fall over Diego Cortes, winning 16-1 in 4 minutes, 13 seconds.
Maquoketa, Central DeWitt split triangular: Maquoketa took down Solon 39-37 but fell 43-36 to rival Central DeWitt, while the Sabers lost to Solon 54-30 Thursday at Solon High School.
Abe Michel (182) won both his matches for the Cardinals, earning a forfeit win over Central DeWitt and a 7-6 decision over Solon's Jax Flynn. Liam Aunan also won by forfeit over Central DeWitt but pinned Solon's Jackson Clevenger in 1:09, while Taven Rich (285) won by forfeit over Central DeWitt and pinned Solon's Erich Karsten in 1:10.
Ben Thines (160) won his only bout of the night for Maquoketa, pinning Central DeWitt's Noah Thein in 1:36.
For the Sabers, Keaton Kruse won by forfeit at 113 pounds over Solon but pinned Maquoketa's Jade Armbruster in 20 seconds at 106. Keaton Zeimet pinned Maquoketa's Levi Livermore in 1:36 at 113, then moved up to 120 to pin Solon's Kaden Lamm in 29 seconds.
Robert Howard (132) pinned Maquoketa's Ivan Martin in 2:28 and Solon's Christian Moore in 1:04, while Jeff Fuller (138) earned a 10-8 decision over Maquoketa's Payton Schueller and pinned Solon's Garrett Swan in 3:39.
Ben Schutterle (106) won by forfeit in his only action of the night for the Sabers, as did Koal Blossom (120).
— Staff report