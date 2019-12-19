Prep report: Rock Island rallies to beat Quincy

Bettendorf 62, Davenport West 17: Pins from Dustin Bohren (106 pounds), Josh Pelzer (132), Nick Matthys (145), Austin Barta (152), Ethan Barry (220) and Luke Jefferson (285) helped spur the Bulldogs to a dual win over the Falcons Thursday night.

Along with the pins, Bettendorf also got a 15-5 major decision from Keano Roberts (160) and a 9-0 major decision from Damian Peterson (170).

For the Falcons, Travis Hodges (113) and Tucker Avis (120) both earned pins while Tyreese Johnson (195) had a technical fall over Diego Cortes, winning 16-1 in 4 minutes, 13 seconds.

Maquoketa, Central DeWitt split triangular: Maquoketa took down Solon 39-37 but fell 43-36 to rival Central DeWitt, while the Sabers lost to Solon 54-30 Thursday at Solon High School.

Abe Michel (182) won both his matches for the Cardinals, earning a forfeit win over Central DeWitt and a 7-6 decision over Solon's Jax Flynn. Liam Aunan also won by forfeit over Central DeWitt but pinned Solon's Jackson Clevenger in 1:09, while Taven Rich (285) won by forfeit over Central DeWitt and pinned Solon's Erich Karsten in 1:10.

Ben Thines (160) won his only bout of the night for Maquoketa, pinning Central DeWitt's Noah Thein in 1:36.