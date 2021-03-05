Prep report: Sterling outlasts Moline in double OT

Moline’s Kadence Tatum drove the lane and had the ball blocked out of bounds, but an official ruled it bounced off her face with :12.2 to go.

Sterling got the ball upcourt and called timeout with :06.5 to go. A lob to Brook Borum was swatted out of bounds with :04.4 remaining.

The Warriors’ Rianna Duran then hit the back of the backboard with an inbounds pass, giving Moline a chance.

A long pass then caromed off the fingertips of Moline’s Nadi McDowell-Nunn, giving Sterling the ball back with :02.2 to go. A half-court heave by Bree Borum came up short, sending the game into overtime.

Sterling had a chance to ice the game in the first OT. Brook Borum scored on a miss by Bree Borum with :40 to go to put the Warriors up 54-52, then Brook Borum came up with a big steal with :19 on the clock, setting up Bree Borum with a pair of free throws and :17 to go.

Bree Borum missed both shots, however, giving the Maroons hope. Moline’s Renee Shipp made the most of an opportunity, as she banked in a short jumper with :02 on the clock to force a second overtime. It was Shipp’s only field goal attempt up to that point.