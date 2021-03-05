Prep report: Sterling outlasts Moline in double OT

Girls basketball
Sterling 67, Moline 62 (2 OT): Moline's girls basketball team had a four-point lead with less than 80 seconds to go in regulation Friday night, but couldn't hold on.
Sterling forced overtime and eventually pulled out a 67-62 double-overtime Western Big 6 Conference victory at Musgrove Fieldhouse to split the season set with the Maroons.
The Golden Warriors avenged a 73-62 loss to the Maroons from last month.
Moline (6-7, 6-5 Big 6) got 16 points and seven rebounds from senior Bralee Trice. Isabella Smith finished with 15 points and eight boards, while Caroline Hazen added 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Golden Warriors (6-7, 5-5 WB6) were led by Brooklyn Borum, who scored a game-high 21 points and completed a remarkable double-double by grabbing 29 rebounds. Twin sister Breelyn Borum paced Sterling with 23 points and snared 14 rebounds, while Hailey Walters chipped in 17 points.
Moline led 50-46 with 1:18 left in regulation, but Sterling finished with a 4-0 run to tie the game and force overtime, courtesy of Brook Borum. She scored on an inbounds play, out-jumping two Maroons in the process, to make it 50-48 with 1:10 to go. Borum then knotted it up at 50 following a steal and breakout layup with :23 remaining, setting the stage for a wild finish.
Moline’s Kadence Tatum drove the lane and had the ball blocked out of bounds, but an official ruled it bounced off her face with :12.2 to go.
Sterling got the ball upcourt and called timeout with :06.5 to go. A lob to Brook Borum was swatted out of bounds with :04.4 remaining.
The Warriors’ Rianna Duran then hit the back of the backboard with an inbounds pass, giving Moline a chance.
A long pass then caromed off the fingertips of Moline’s Nadi McDowell-Nunn, giving Sterling the ball back with :02.2 to go. A half-court heave by Bree Borum came up short, sending the game into overtime.
Sterling had a chance to ice the game in the first OT. Brook Borum scored on a miss by Bree Borum with :40 to go to put the Warriors up 54-52, then Brook Borum came up with a big steal with :19 on the clock, setting up Bree Borum with a pair of free throws and :17 to go.
Bree Borum missed both shots, however, giving the Maroons hope. Moline’s Renee Shipp made the most of an opportunity, as she banked in a short jumper with :02 on the clock to force a second overtime. It was Shipp’s only field goal attempt up to that point.
In the second OT, the key sequence came with a little more than 2 minutes remaining and the Maroons up 56-55. Bree Borum scored and had an and-one chance. She missed the free throw, only to have Brook Borum snag the rebound and lay it back in for a 59-56 lead.
Bree Borum followed with two free throws and a layup to up Sterling’s lead to 63-56 with 1:10 to go, and Moline didn’t get closer than four points the rest of the way.
-- Staff report