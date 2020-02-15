Prep report: West Liberty reaches regional semifinal

Girls basketball

Anamosa 54, Camanche 43: Camanche fell behind by eight after the first quarter and never managed to bridge the gap in its 3A regional opener against Anamosa on Saturday.

Camanche's season ends with a 6-15 record.

West Liberty 66, Mid-Prairie 39: West Liberty improved to 18-4 on the season with a 3A regional-opening rout of Mid-Prairie on Saturday.

West Liberty will next face Williamsburg (8-14), a 59-56 winner over Benton, on Wednesday in the regional semifinal.

Wilton 66, Columbus 26: The Beavers raced out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there in their Class 2A regional opener against Columbus on Saturday.

Wilton, which improves to 7-15 on the season, will face 18-3 West Branch in the regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Columbus finished 1-20 for the season.

Durant 55, North Cedar 40: Durant built an eight-point halftime lead and held on from there in its regional victory over North Cedar on Saturday.

Durant (6-16) will face 14-7 Iowa City Regina in the regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.

North Cedar ends its season 1-21.

Boys basketball

Davenport West 74, Clinton 69, OT: One day after falling by just two points to Davenport North, Davenport West secured its first MAC win of the season on Saturday, beating Clinton in overtime.

West improves to 3-15 on the season and 1-13 in the MAC. Clinton falls to 2-18, 2-12 in conference.

