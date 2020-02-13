Prep report: Youngsters lead Rock Island to win over UT

The Rock Island Rocks showed off the present and the future of the girl's program all in one game on Thursday.
Together, the veterans and the kids finished the regular season in a big way with a 71-53 Western Big 6 Conference victory over United Township at the Rock Island gym.
The seniors — Hannah Simmer, Bre Williams and Morgan Freeman — all did their thing. However, it was really the youngsters who put on a show that had the crowd roaring, including a 27-point third quarter that turned an eight-point lead at halftime into a 20-point lead after three.
Freshmen guards Kayla Rice and Erriea Bea combined for 10 points, six steals and three assists. Still, it was two sophomores who really had big nights. Imari McDuffy made eight of her nine shots and led the Rocks with 21 points and Emily Allison had 14 points and two steals.
Galesburg 79, Moline 67: An up-and-down season for the Moline girls basketball team ended with an up-and-down Senior Night on Thursday.
Moline dropped its last conference game of the season to Galesburg, 79-67, in a matchup that became very close and physical down the stretch.
The Maroons trailed most of the game until they charged back in the third and fourth quarters to take a 62-61 lead with 4:04 left to play. However, they were outscored 18-6 in the second half of the quarter.
Galesburg (18-13, 6-8) was led by Riley Jenkins, who had 37 points on 9-of-14 from the field and 13-of-14 from the free-throw line. The junior sharpshooter went 6-of-8 from 3-point range and hit tough shots for the Silver Streaks.
Quincy 56, Geneseo 46: The Quincy High girls basketball team has found its groove as the Geneseo girls were still short-handed because of the flu, including missing top scorer Kammie Ludwig.
The Blue Devils (17-8, 10-4 Big 6) have won six straight games and seven straight Western Big 6 Conference games after defeating league champ Geneseo Thursday night.
It took the Blue Devils a while to get going as they did everything they could to hang around, despite Geneseo’s Madeline Barickman’s 23 first-half points.
Assumption 57, Davenport Central 54: The Knights built a six-point halftime lead and held on to top the Blue Devils Thursday.
The win moved Assumption (9-7, 13-7) a half game ahead of Muscatine for fourth place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
A.J. Schubert scored a game-high 23 points, including hitting 9 of 10 free throws, for Assumption. Corey Whitlock chipped in 13 points and Natalie Moore 11.
Audriauna Mayfield scored 20 points to lead Central, which fell to 9-11, 6-10 in conference.
Iowa Class 1A postseason
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Midland 28: Calamus-Wheatland doubled up Midland in its regional opener on Thursday.
Cal-Wheat (12-10) advances to play Central City, a 48-41 winner over Lisbon, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Midland finishes the season 3-18.
Prince of Peace 46, Easton Valley 26: Clinton Prince of Peace cruised past Easton Valley on its way to a second round regional matchup with second-ranked Bellevue Marquette on Thursday.
Prince of Peace improved to 13-9 with the win. Easton Valley ends its season 11-9.
Illinois Class 2A postseason
Riverdale 45, Stillman Valley 35: Clutching to a three-point lead on the road late in a battle of state-ranked teams, the Riverdale girls would not be denied their first regional title since 2013.
The Rams closed the game on a 10-3 run to defeat Stillman Valley 45-35 on Thursday night and win the Class 2A Stillman Valley Regional title.
Riverdale senior Sidney Garrett finished with a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds despite sitting out the second quarter after getting two early fouls.
Illini West 49, Mercer County 19: Illini West's defense locked down Mercer County on its way to a Class 2A regional title Thursday.
While Illini West moves on to Monday's Macomb Sectional semifinals, Mercer County looks to next season and moving on without its seven seniors, a group that includes Ericka Sedam (six points, six rebounds) and Karli Stineman (five boards, four points).
Illinois Class 1A postseason
Brimfield 53, Annawan 51, 2OT: Taking on Prairieland Conference power Brimfield in the championship game of the Class 1A West Central Regional, the Bravettes battled the Lady Indians even-up through not just four quarters, but five.
Unfortunately for Annawan, the second overtime period proved to be its undoing as Brimfield held tough. The Bravettes finish with 18 wins for a second straight year as they bow out at 18-14 despite a game-high 19 points from sophomore center Cassidy Miller.