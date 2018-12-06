Girls basketball
Rock Island 51, Quincy 43: Despite the final score, Quincy girls' basketball coach Martin Pazanin was very happy with the way his team played on Thursday night. In spite of the final score, Rock Island coach Henry Hall was none too pleases about the way his team played.
The difference?
Rock Island has Brea Beal and Quincy does not.
Beal put her team in her shoulders and willed the Rocks (7-0, 3-0 in the Western Big 6) to a 51-43 win over the Blue Devils (9-2, 1-2) at Rock Island High School's small gym.
The one place Quincy could not stop the Rocks was when Beal decided to take over. The senior made 10 of her 17 shots and got to the free-throw line 12 times (making seven) to finish another huge night with 27 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocks.
— Jeff Wendland, Lee News Network
Galesburg 38, Alleman 33: On the plus side, the start of the game for the Alleman girls’ basketball team was light-years better on Thursday night than the scoreless frame it had in a loss to Quincy last week.
But after a strong first quarter gave Alleman a five-point lead, Galesburg coach Evan Massey switched from a man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone, which stifled Alleman as the Silver Streaks took control en route to a 38-33 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Don Morris Gymnasium.
Alleman’s comeback got no closer than four points as it could not find many baskets outside of Loiz’s game-high 16 points.
— Drake Lansman, Lee News Network
Wrestling
Assumption dominates MAC triangular: Assumption swept past a pair of MAC opponents on Thursday, topping West 70-4 and Assumption 68-8.
North topped West 42-31.
Wesley Eisenbach (138) got two wins for West and Priest Sheedy (170) picked up two pins for North.
Julien Broderson (220) and Kole Kreinbring (182) picked up two pins for Assumption.
North Scott sweeps triangular: The Lancers picked up a 69-12 win over Muscatine and a 60-24 win over Clinton in MAC duals on Thursday.
Cael Bredar (120), Trenten Doty (132), Deven Strief (138), Collin Lewis (145), Jake Matthaidess (152) and Dakota Asleson (220) picked up two pins for North Scott.
Muscatine topped Clinton 47-21 in the other match.
PV grabs MAC wins: Pleasant Valley swept through a MAC triangular Thursday, topping Burlington 40-24 and Davenport Central 51-18.
Burlington topped Central 45-22.
Hunter Pieper (285) got two contested wins for Pleasant Valley.