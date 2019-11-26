Prep report

Girls basketball
Bettendorf 45, Linn-Mar 34: The Class 5A No. 15-ranked Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter and led 26-10 at the half on the way to a season-opening victory Tuesday night.
Maggie Erpelding scored a team-high 11 points and Kaalyn Petersen added nine to lead Bettendorf.
Assumption 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 51: The Knights overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to upend Class 4A fifth-ranked Xavier on the road.
Senior Corey Whitlock had 15 points while Anna Wohlers chipped in 12 and Maddie Loken finished with 11 for Assumption.
Sterling 51, United Township 49: Sterling introduced itself to Western Big Six girls basketball in style, grabbing a victory over the Panthers at Sterling Fieldhouse.
You have free articles remaining.
UT’s Jasmine Bell missed a shot attempt at the buzzer to seal the win for Sterling.
Jade Hunter led the Panthers (0-3, 0-1 Big Six) with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Bell added 12 points and five rebounds. The Golden Warriors (2-2, 1-0) were paced by Breelyn Borum with 14 points and six rebounds.
Geneseo 54, Galesburg 51, OT: It took an overtime thriller for the Geneseo girls to win their Western Big Six Conference basketball debut.
A Maddi Barickman block at the buzzer helped seal Geneseo’s 54-51 OT win at home on Tuesday night. Barickman finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Her triple gave Geneseo a 52-51 lead with 2:25 left in OT. The Lady Leafs (6-0) held off Galesburg (2-2), which shot 1-of-6 in OT and 0-of-1 at the line.
“I’m super proud of this team for how we fought for an overtime win,” Barickman said. “Just coming out in a new conference, we had to show what we were made of.”
Quincy 50, Alleman 28: Quincy allowed just two made shots inside the paint on the way to a victory over visiting Alleman in the Western Big Six opener for both teams.
The Pioneers (0-2, 0-1) started the game with a 7-4 lead after 3-pointers from Averi Rangel and Annabelle Nienhaus, but the Blue Devils (2-0, 1-0) finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to take an 11-7 lead and never looked back.