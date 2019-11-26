Prep report

Girls basketball

Bettendorf 45, Linn-Mar 34: The Class 5A No. 15-ranked Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter and led 26-10 at the half on the way to a season-opening victory Tuesday night.

Maggie Erpelding scored a team-high 11 points and Kaalyn Petersen added nine to lead Bettendorf.

Assumption 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 51: The Knights overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to upend Class 4A fifth-ranked Xavier on the road.

Senior Corey Whitlock had 15 points while Anna Wohlers chipped in 12 and Maddie Loken finished with 11 for Assumption.

Sterling 51, United Township 49: Sterling introduced itself to Western Big Six girls basketball in style, grabbing a victory over the Panthers at Sterling Fieldhouse.

UT’s Jasmine Bell missed a shot attempt at the buzzer to seal the win for Sterling.

Jade Hunter led the Panthers (0-3, 0-1 Big Six) with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Bell added 12 points and five rebounds. The Golden Warriors (2-2, 1-0) were paced by Breelyn Borum with 14 points and six rebounds.