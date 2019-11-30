Prep roundup: Short-handed Riverdale goes 3-0 at Alleman

The Riverdale girls basketball team showcased its ball movement and defensive energy in defeating United Township 47-28 Saturday afternoon at the Alleman Thanksgiving Shootout.
The victory capped a 3-0 tournament run for the Rams, who have outscored opponents 183-103 so far this season ahead of hosting Fulton on Thursday.
“I think our defense was really good in the tournament,” Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said. “What’s even more encouraging is we’ve been shorthanded in every game.”
Hatch says different girls have stepped up each game with various players dealing with illness or injury. Just eight girls played in the win over UT (1-5), but the effort didn’t suffer. Riverdale (4-0) also kept out of foul trouble with UT committing 19. Davianna Morgan (five points) and Jasmine Bell (six points) both fouled out for UT.
“We just had kids going out there and doing what they could do. We had some kids play where they’ve never played before,” Hatch said. “I’m just really thrilled with that. It’s early in the year, obviously. We want to try to win games, but more importantly I think we’re competing hard, especially on the defensive end, and that’s something we can build on.”
Molly Sharp led the Rams with 13 points against UT and scored 10 in a 47-17 win over Galena earlier on Saturday. Riverdale’s Shae Hanrahan and Sidney Garrett each scored 13 against Galena.
UT coach Carie Walker said Madison Gordon had an X-Ray on her ankle Saturday afternoon after injuring it in a 65-46 loss to Knoxville. She said there was no break, but UT’s go-to scoring option off the bench will be out a while.
“We definitely missed her play in our second game,” Walker said. “The good news is that she’ll be able to return for us.”
Alleman gets first win: Alleman defeated East Dubuque 35-23 in Saturday’s opening game to record its first win of the season. Samantha Coleman scored 15 points and Avrie Schmidt added 13.
Alleman (1-4) fell to Galena 39-31 in the final game of the evening, with Coleman chipping in 17 more points.
Rock Island wins pair: The inability to make big plays and key free throws were costly in three losses to start the season for the Rock Island girls basketball team. On Saturday, the Lady Rocks made them.
After letting a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter slip away against MacArthur, the Rocks made those winning plays. It started when sophomore Emily Allison came down on the next possession after MacArthur tied it with a 3 and then buried a 16-foot jumper.
"We finally did it," Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. "We made some bonehead plays to let them get back in it, but when it came to winning plays, we made them. That's what we've been waiting to see for two weeks."
The team's leaders, senior Hannah Simmer and sophomore guard Imari McDuffy, did a lot to finish the win. Simmer finished with 19 points and made all six of her free throws in the fourth quarter. McDuffy had 10 points, including a big 3. Allison finished with a career-best 15.
Rock Island beat Metro, a St. Louis area club, in its first game of the day, 64-50.
Junior Brooklynn Larson made three 3-pointers and scored a season-best 13 points. Simmer had 15 points and Allison finished with 13.
“Things have definitely not been going very good for my shooting,” Larson said. “My coach always tells me to just keep shooting no matter what."
Jamyah Winter added 10 points for the Rocks.
Moline 49, Peoria 43: Cierra McNamee led the Maroons with 11 points in their win over Peoria. Caroline Hazen scored nine for Moline, which trailed 28-25 at halftime.
Assumption 54, Keokuk 46: Michenna Davis erupted for 30 points for Keokuk, but Davenport Assumption used a balanced effort to record its second road win of the week.
Dawson Dorsey had a team-high 14 points while Anna Wohlers and Katie Anderson each had 10 for the Knights (2-0).
Bettendorf 51, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44: Kaalyn Petersen had 12 points and 12 rebounds as Bettendorf knocked off Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Saturday to improve to 2-0.
Maggie Erpelding had 11 points and Emma Dennison chipped in eight points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Boys basketball
Rock Island cruises to title: The Rock Island boys basketball team isn't where it wants to be yet, but showed some of its potential this weekend. The Rocks rolled through their Rock Island/Milan Booster Club Thanksgiving Classic with a 3-0 record.
The Rocks beat Chicago Brooks 54-49 and then plastered a very good Class 2A Riverton team 68-34 to win the tournament and improve to 3-1.
"We still have things to work on," coach Thom Sigel said. "We know we will see a lot of things teams will try to do to us as we move forward in the Western Big Six Conference season."
In the win over Brooks, Rock Island built a 34-13 lead early in the third quarter before things unraveled.
The Rocks struggled with the very physical defense as Brooks cut the lead into single digits after three quarters and pulled as close and three points in the fourth before the Rocks made free throws late to put away the game.
Jordan Rice led Rock Island with 17 points. Taurean Holtam added 15 points and 12 rebounds and Solomon Gustafson and Andrew McDuffy each had eight rebounds.
In the nightcap over Riverton, Colton Sigel made three 3-pointers early and led the way with 12 points. Gustafson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
"It is really big for us to go 3-0 and win the championship here," Gustafson said. "It shows off how much talent we have and how deep we are. Our length inside is a big thing and our guards are so athletic. We think we have 11 starters, so there is no letdown any game."
Moline takes two at Galesburg: The Moline boys' basketball team looked like two completely different squads in its two games on Saturday, but maybe that's just the difference that two hours can make.
The Maroons won both of their Saturday contests at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament and improved to 4-0 on the season. Moline opened the day with a 54-50 win over Chicago Wells that featured sloppy play and shooting woes from both sides. The Maroons turned things around in the afternoon game with a 75-67 win over Sacred Heart Griffin.
Sophomore Brandon Stone had 10 points in the win over Wells.
Against Sacred Heart Griffin, the Maroons shot 20 of 39 from the field and attempted 40 free throws.
Ryne Schimmel was the leading scorer with 24 points on 5-of-7 from the field and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe.
Schimmel and sophomore teammate Kyle Taylor made the all-tournament team. Taylor had 16 points against SHG and eight against Wells.