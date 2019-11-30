Prep roundup: Short-handed Riverdale goes 3-0 at Alleman

UT coach Carie Walker said Madison Gordon had an X-Ray on her ankle Saturday afternoon after injuring it in a 65-46 loss to Knoxville. She said there was no break, but UT’s go-to scoring option off the bench will be out a while.

“We definitely missed her play in our second game,” Walker said. “The good news is that she’ll be able to return for us.”

Alleman gets first win: Alleman defeated East Dubuque 35-23 in Saturday’s opening game to record its first win of the season. Samantha Coleman scored 15 points and Avrie Schmidt added 13.

Alleman (1-4) fell to Galena 39-31 in the final game of the evening, with Coleman chipping in 17 more points.

Rock Island wins pair: The inability to make big plays and key free throws were costly in three losses to start the season for the Rock Island girls basketball team. On Saturday, the Lady Rocks made them.

After letting a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter slip away against MacArthur, the Rocks made those winning plays. It started when sophomore Emily Allison came down on the next possession after MacArthur tied it with a 3 and then buried a 16-foot jumper.