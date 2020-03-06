Press ends Bellevue Marquette's state title hopes again

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Mohawk offense never got going in the second half, getting outscored 30-8 in the process, which included an 8-minute, 7-second scoring drought.

By the time Miranda Peters snapped that stretch, the Golden Bears led 66-35.

"The press, when they have quick guards, it's frustrating because it's so tough to get through," Peters said. "You want to push, push, push but when you do that, you tend to make mistakes sometimes so it's hard. You've just got to learn to handle the pressure, play calmly and obviously tonight was tough for us."

Peters finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds while Michel had nine points and 12 rebounds. Michel finishes her career as the school's all-time leader with 796 rebounds and 160 blocks. She also scored 840 points.

She doesn't want those records to stand for long.

"It means a lot, it means there's these kids out there that will be looking at me and they're going to be coming for me, and that's exactly what I want," Michel said. "I want them to strive to beat all the records I have there because I don't want them to stay. Because if someone beats them, that means they're working hard and I want that for them. I want them to succeed, I want Marquette basketball to get back here as many times as it possibly can."