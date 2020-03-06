Press ends Bellevue Marquette's state title hopes again

DES MOINES — Different press, same result.
A year after committing 39 turnovers in a semifinal loss to Newell-Fonda, Bellevue Marquette once again struggled with the press. This time against Algona Garrigan, Marquette turned it over 29 times in a 69-37 loss in a Class 1A semifinal Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
"We worked on the press break a lot and I thought we were doing a pretty good job with it, especially early in the tournaments, took care of the ball pretty well," Marquette head coach Jim Kettmann said. "But today we had to make a little longer pass and when you've got a quicker team than we're used to playing against, those passes might have got through before but they weren't going to get through today."
For most of the season, Bellevue Marquette has been able to rely on its size to make the difference, with two starters at 6-foot and another at 5-11, but Garrigan countered with 6-3 freshman standout Audi Crooks.
The Mohawks (24-2) came out in a box-and-one and made Crooks work early, but the Golden Bears were carried by another freshman, Molly Joyce, who had 14 of her game-high 23 points in the first half as Garrigan (25-1) took a 39-29 lead.
That opened up things for Crooks, who finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds as well as two blocks and four steals.
"Everybody talks about how many points she scores but the catalyst of her being a rim protector for us and being able to challenge shots around the rim allows us to play the defense we do," Garrigan coach Brandon Schwab said. "Our defense, she played great tonight moving her feet."
The Mohawk offense never got going in the second half, getting outscored 30-8 in the process, which included an 8-minute, 7-second scoring drought.
By the time Miranda Peters snapped that stretch, the Golden Bears led 66-35.
"The press, when they have quick guards, it's frustrating because it's so tough to get through," Peters said. "You want to push, push, push but when you do that, you tend to make mistakes sometimes so it's hard. You've just got to learn to handle the pressure, play calmly and obviously tonight was tough for us."
Peters finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds while Michel had nine points and 12 rebounds. Michel finishes her career as the school's all-time leader with 796 rebounds and 160 blocks. She also scored 840 points.
She doesn't want those records to stand for long.
"It means a lot, it means there's these kids out there that will be looking at me and they're going to be coming for me, and that's exactly what I want," Michel said. "I want them to strive to beat all the records I have there because I don't want them to stay. Because if someone beats them, that means they're working hard and I want that for them. I want them to succeed, I want Marquette basketball to get back here as many times as it possibly can."
To have this season, which featured a program-high 20-game win streak and a No. 2 state ranking, end in the same fashion and same stage as last year is tough to swallow. But being one of the last four teams standing for the second year in a row was also rewarding for seniors Halle Kilburg, Peters and Michel.
"It's been like this family, and I'll always be a part of it. It's made coming back every year, I want to work that much harder to keep coming back," Michel said. "I'm glad I ended my career here because I don't think I would have been able to live with myself if it had ended at home or at that Pleasant Valley gym.
"I'm really glad we've been able to get back here the last two years and I hope it shows the little kids, younger kids, underclassmen that hard works get you really far."