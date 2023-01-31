 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Preston Easton Valley slides past Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in fretful clash 61-57

Yes, Preston Easton Valley looked relaxed while edging Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep, but no autographs please after its 61-57 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 31.

Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Preston Easton Valley faced off on December 21, 2021 at Preston Easton Valley High. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Wilton . For results, click here. Preston Easton Valley took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 17 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. Click here for a recap.

