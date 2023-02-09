Quincy collected a solid win over Rock Island in a 40-25 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Quincy and Rock Island faced off on February 10, 2022 at Quincy High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 4, Rock Island faced off against Sterling . For results, click here. Quincy took on Moline on February 4 at Quincy High School. For a full recap, click here.

