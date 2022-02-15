Prince of Peace trips up Cal-Wheat in regional quarterfinals

WHEATLAND, Iowa — The Calamus-Wheatland girls basketball team beat Clinton Prince of Peace twice during the regular season and dethroned the Irish as Tri-Rivers Conference East Division champions this winter.

“They’ve owned us this year,” Prince of Peace coach David Nelson admitted.

Prince of Peace turned the tables in the postseason.

Junior Sarah Moeller and senior Lilly Isenhour each posted double-doubles as the Irish ended Cal-Wheat’s 15-game win streak and its season Tuesday night with a 53-49 win in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal.

“Honestly, I think we came into this game knowing we were underdogs after losing the last two and really we had nothing to lose,” Moeller said. “We have two seniors on our team, so the motivation for me was to do it for them. I didn’t want the season to be over yet.”

Moeller had 21 points and a dozen rebounds while Isenhour — despite battling foul trouble — finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Kaelyn Goodsman chipped in 14 points for Prince of Peace, which takes a 15-8 record into Friday night’s regional semifinal against sixth-ranked North Linn (20-2).

After losing to Cal-Wheat by 21 points in the season opener and then by four in January, Prince of Peace led this encounter throughout.

The Warriors had plenty of opportunities. They took 70 shots in the game but converted only 16 for 22.8%. Prince of Peace threw junk defenses, primarily a triangle-and-two at Cal-Wheat.

“We didn’t make shots,” Cal-Wheat coach Matt Boeckmann said. “We (forced) a lot of turnovers, but we didn’t turn them into points. It wasn’t the right night to shoot 23%.

“I thought they were physical with our posts down low and did a nice job of shutting us down. We missed a lot of shots underneath.”

Prince of Peace led by as many as 10 in the third quarter, but Cal-Wheat mounted a charge. Sophomore Emily Boeckmann, who made three second-half 3-pointers, brought the Warriors (18-5) within two early in the fourth.

Each time Cal-Wheat whittled the deficit, Prince of Peace — in particular Moeller — had a response. The 5-foot-10 Moeller had 16 second-half points as she made her last four field goals and was 7 of 7 at the foul line.

“We’ve been working on her to attack the basket,” Nelson said. “She listened to us and did what we asked. Boy, did it translate into some good opportunities for us. We’re so solid at the line, and with that size attacking the basket, that’s a terrific combo.”

Camryn Schnede knocked in a 3-pointer with 1:04 left to draw Cal-Wheat within two. After the Warriors forced one of the Irish’s 16 turnovers, they had a chance to tie or forge ahead. However, Courtney Knoche’s jump shot missed the mark.

Goodsman made four free throws in the final 37 seconds to secure the victory.

“This just proves it doesn’t matter what place you’re at coming in, you always have a chance,” Moeller said. “We were ready to work and we really wanted this.

“Because of that, we were able to pull this off.”

It was a record-breaking season for Cal-Wheat, which had never won more than 13 games in 5-on-5 basketball before this year. The Warriors went undefeated in Tri-Rivers East Division play and hadn’t lost since Dec. 11.

Senior Addy Widel paced the Warriors with a dozen points while sophomore Kahlie Hill had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

“This is really a foundation for the program moving forward,” coach Boeckmann said. “They’re getting it, they’re buying in and this is a stepping stone.

“We’ve got a good group coming up. I don’t think we’ll take a step back; it is full speed ahead.”

