 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Princeville sinks Aledo Mercer County with solid showing 44-33

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Princeville spurred past Aledo Mercer County 44-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.

Last season, Princeville and Aledo Mercer County faced off on February 10, 2022 at Princeville High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 25, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Biggsville West Central in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News