Princeville sinks Aledo Mercer County with solid showing 44-33

Saddled up and ready to go, Princeville spurred past Aledo Mercer County 44-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.

Last season, Princeville and Aledo Mercer County faced off on February 10, 2022 at Princeville High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 25, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Biggsville West Central in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.