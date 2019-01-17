WILTON, Iowa — Ah, the luxury of a three-headed monster.
Class 2A No. 14 Wilton found itself locked in a tie Thursday night with No. 6 Bellevue, 16.4 seconds on the clock.
The Beavers first got the ball to Emily Lange, the leading scorer in Class 2A. With no clear shot, Lange passed to Kortney Drake, who's a co-member with Lange in the 1,000-point club.
When the Comets defense denied any opportunity there, Drake found Aubrey Putman — the third member of Wilton's "Big 3" — underneath the basket for a buzzer-beating layup that gave the Beavers the 38-36 victory, their ninth straight win.
"It was pretty intense," Putman said. "I knew I had to finish that one, and when I did, it was an awesome feeling."
The Beavers (15-1, 13-1 River Valley) handed Bellevue (16-1, 14-1) its first loss of the season and also made a big statement in the process, grabbing their first win over the Comets since Bellevue joined the River Valley Conference in 2013.
"That was a really big one for us," Putman said. "We'd been doing so well this season so we didn't want anything to stop, and we want to be at the top of the conference."
After Wilton controlled the first three quarters with a 27-23 lead, Bellevue made the game between two ranked teams live up to the potential. The Comets tied the game with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left then took their first lead of the game on a steal and layup by Giana Michels with 3:00 left.
Freshman Kelsey Drake came right back down and hit a mid-range jumper — Wilton's first field goal of the quarter — to tie the game back up, then the Beavers regained a 35-31 lead with four free throws.
Still, Bellevue didn't go away. Michels hit a 3 to cut the lead to 35-34, then after a Putman free throw, Lindsey Banowetz tied the game, setting up the final Wilton possession.
"They're willing to step up and take big shots when we need them to," Wilton head coach Jeremy Putman said. "That's going to help us down the stretch because teams are going to try and take away Emily and Kortney and our other three are going to have to step up and score, and I think they did that."
Lange, who came into the game averaging 24.1 points, was held to 11, all in the first half. Putman added eight points, but the Beavers got big contributions with eight points from Kelsey Drake and six points from senior Linsey Ford.
"That's what we've been working toward this season," Lange said. "They can shut down two or three people. We need all five working in there. ... When we see those chances, we're going to go for it."
Wilton jumped out to a 21-8 lead in the second quarter thanks to a zone defense that frustrated the Bellevue offense. The Comets went nearly seven minutes without a point before closing out the quarter on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 23-15.
Bellevue returned the defensive favor in the second half, holding Wilton without a point for over seven minutes to cut the score to 27-25 in the fourth quarter.
Banowetz was key to the Bellevue run, scoring 10 of her 14 points in the second half, while Bellevue shot 14-of-41 from the field in the game.
"It was hard to move the ball around them, our shooting went cold tonight," said Michels, who led the Comets with 18 points. "We need to get the ball to our high post more. We were able to break down their 3-2 defense, getting it in there. Coach (Rick Reeg) told us to do that but it was kind of hard to because they were so long."
While Wilton looks to keep this momentum going with two more games against ranked teams on the schedule, Bellevue looks to recover from its first setback. The Comets don't have long, with a road date against No. 7 Cascade — whom Bellevue beat 50-42 earlier this season — on Tuesday.
"We knew coming into this game, we had a target on our back all season," Michels said. "We're not the best team in the state yet. We had a perfect record up until now, but it just goes to show it doesn't really matter if you're 16-0 or 16-1, the RVC is a great conference."