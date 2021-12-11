Putting it all together: Camanche overwhelms Clinton 48-27

Yes, Camanche looked superb in beating Clinton, but no autographs please after its 48-27 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on December 11.
In recent action on December 3, Clinton faced off against Davenport Assumption and Camanche took on Cascade on December 3 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.
Camanche made the first move by forging a 19-6 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.
Camanche registered a 30-10 advantage at half over Clinton.
The Storm breathed fire ahead of the River Kings 40-15 as the fourth quarter started.
