 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Putting it all together: Camanche overwhelms Clinton 48-27
0 Comments

Putting it all together: Camanche overwhelms Clinton 48-27

  • Updated
  • 0

Yes, Camanche looked superb in beating Clinton, but no autographs please after its 48-27 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on December 11.

In recent action on December 3, Clinton faced off against Davenport Assumption and Camanche took on Cascade on December 3 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.

Camanche made the first move by forging a 19-6 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

Camanche registered a 30-10 advantage at half over Clinton.

The Storm breathed fire ahead of the River Kings 40-15 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News