Putting it all together: Cascade overwhelms Wilton 79-45
Putting it all together: Cascade overwhelms Wilton 79-45

Yes, Cascade looked superb in beating Wilton, but no autographs please after its 79-45 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 29.

In recent action on January 21, Wilton faced off against Bellevue and Cascade took on Camanche on January 18 at Cascade High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

